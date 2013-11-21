MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Brazilian stocks dropped on Thursday after weaker economic data from China, the country's top trade partner, while Mexican stocks rose after the economy posted stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter.

Brazil resumed trading after a market holiday, leaving it vulnerable to losses seen in other markets on Wednesday, when minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting stoked bets that it could trim stimulus measures in the coming months.

* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.65 percent to 52,688.02 points, its lowest since last week.

* A business survey in China, a major buyer of Latin American commodities, suggested economic growth may have peaked in the third quarter.

* The outlook for Chinese growth often drives prices for widely traded Brazilian stocks and iron ore miner Vale SA fell 1.4 percent.

* Shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 0.99 percent after the company delayed a decision on a new pricing methodology for domestic gasoline and diesel that would better reflect international benchmarks.

* Currently, Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence in order to help control inflation.

* Shares of real estate developer BR Properties SA jumped 7.57 percent after the company announced it would sell all of its industrial warehouses and logistics facilities for $1.38 billion in order to pay dividends and reduce debt.

* Shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes SA rose 2.76 percent after the head of parent company Telecom Italia said he would consider selling the Brazilian unit under the right conditions.

* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.5 percent to 40,998.37 after data showed Mexico's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter.

* The IPC rose to just shy of its one-year exponential moving average, a measure that has acted as a strong resistance level since the IPC fell below the average in August.

* Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.5 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex advanced 1.87 percent.

* Chile's IPSA index fell 1.32 percent as retailer Falabella shed 2.03 percent and Banco Santander Chile lost 3.1 percent.