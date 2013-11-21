MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Brazilian stocks dropped on
Thursday after weaker economic data from China, the country's
top trade partner, while Mexican stocks rose after the economy
posted stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter.
Brazil resumed trading after a market holiday, leaving it
vulnerable to losses seen in other markets on Wednesday, when
minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting stoked bets that
it could trim stimulus measures in the coming months.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lost 0.65
percent to 52,688.02 points, its lowest since last week.
* A business survey in China, a major buyer of Latin
American commodities, suggested economic growth may have peaked
in the third quarter.
* The outlook for Chinese growth often drives prices for
widely traded Brazilian stocks and iron ore miner Vale SA
fell 1.4 percent.
* Shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 0.99 percent after the
company delayed a decision on a new pricing methodology for
domestic gasoline and diesel that would better reflect
international benchmarks.
* Currently, Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand
while selling it at a loss at the government's insistence in
order to help control inflation.
* Shares of real estate developer BR Properties SA
jumped 7.57 percent after the company announced it
would sell all of its industrial warehouses and logistics
facilities for $1.38 billion in order to pay dividends and
reduce debt.
* Shares of telecommunications firm Tim Participacoes SA
rose 2.76 percent after the head of parent company
Telecom Italia said he would consider selling the
Brazilian unit under the right conditions.
* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.5 percent to 40,998.37
after data showed Mexico's economy grew at its fastest pace in
more than a year in the third quarter.
* The IPC rose to just shy of its one-year exponential
moving average, a measure that has acted as a strong resistance
level since the IPC fell below the average in August.
* Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.5 percent, while
cement manufacturer Cemex advanced 1.87 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index fell 1.32 percent as retailer
Falabella shed 2.03 percent and Banco Santander Chile
lost 3.1 percent.