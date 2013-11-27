* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.57 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.6 pct
SAO PAULO, Nov 27 Brazilian stocks rose their
most in over a week on Wednesday, with banks extending the
previous session's gains on expectations a Supreme Court ruling
that could potentially lead to huge losses for the industry
would be delayed.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index halted a
two-day losing streak, rising 0.57 percent to 51,740.60. An
index of financial shares advanced the most in nearly
two weeks on speculation that justices at the court, known as
STF, will request more time to analyze the case, which has been
dragging along for over two decades.
State-run and private-sector lenders have been accused of
failing to remunerate account holders properly during the
implementation of inflation-fighting monetary plans in the late
1980s and early 1990s. The sector could be forced to pay as much
as 150 billion reais ($65.2 billion) in compensation, according
to central bank estimates.
"In a way, people had used the judgment as an excuse to take
profits after bank stocks had risen quite a bit over the past
couple of months," said a trader, who declined to be named
because he was unauthorized to speak with the press.
Recent media reports suggested some of the Supreme Court
justices, known as ministers, have been swayed by recent
lobbying efforts by former and current government officials to
delay the ruling.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's
largest non-government bank, rose 2 percent, while
state-controlled rival Banco do Brasil SA added also
2 percent.
Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale SA was up 2
percent, with analysts citing bargain-hunting after a two-day,
5.5 percent drop.
Pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose was off 2
percent following a newspaper report on Wednesday that the
company had purchased 540 million reais worth of woodland from
Vale.
Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.6 percent to 41,225.71,
driven by a 1.3 percent rise in telecommunications firm America
Movil and a 0.5 percent gain in bottling group Femsa
.
Chile's IPSA index rose its most in over a week,
adding 0.8 percent to 3,701.03.
Conglomerate Copec advanced 2.1 percent, while
Banco Santander Chile rose 1.5 percent.
Latam Airlines gained 2 percent after the company
said it expected operating margins and profitability to improve
in 2014.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1452 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD % change
Latest change
MSCI LatAm 3,254.50 0.32 -14.58
Brazil Bovespa 51,740.60 0.57 -15.11
Mexico IPC 41,140.35 0.34 -5.87
Chile IPSA 3,701.03 0.8 -13.96
Chile IGPA 18,243.20 0.65 -13.42
Argentina MerVal 5,699.37 0.05 99.68
Colombia IGBC 13,143.32 -0.29 -10.69
Peru IGRA 15,183.28 -0.02 -26.40
Venezuela IBC 2,482,133.99 0 426.50