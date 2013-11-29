* Brazil's Bovespa gains 1.23 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.8 pct
MEXICO CITY Nov 29 Brazil's benchmark stock
index rose on Friday as shares of state-run oil company
Petrobras jumped on a boost in gasoline prices, while Mexican
stocks climbed for a fourth day on reform optimism.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose
2.47 percent as the company announced it will raise the
wholesale price of gasoline by 4 percent and diesel by 8 percent
to cut losses and bring domestic fuel costs closer to
international levels.
The shares buoyed Brazil's Bovespa index, which rose
1.23 percent to close at 52,482.49.
The index, however, is down nearly 14 percent for the year
and in November notched its first monthly loss since June.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day
by the most in about two weeks, adding 1.26 percent to close at
3,789.06.
Empresas Copec contributed most to the index's
gains, rising 1.89 percent a day after the industrial
conglomerate said it had "launched a process" to sell its stake
in Chile's coal-fired Guacolda thermoelectric plant.
In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index rose 0.8 percent
to close at 42,499.13, its fourth consecutive session of gains
as investors showed optimism about the prospects for an oil
reform that could boost growth in the country.
Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's
biggest retailer, contributed most significantly to the IPC rise
with a gain of 1.97 percent.