* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.12 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.12 percent SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell on Monday as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras dropped their most in nearly a year and a half after the company announced a smaller-than-expected increase in fuel prices late on Friday. Chile's bourse ended a three-session rally, while Mexico's IPC index was little changed. Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.12 percent to 51,895.14, nearly erasing the previous session's gains. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said on Friday that it would raise the wholesale price of gasoline 4 percent and diesel 8 percent to cut losses and bring domestic fuel costs closer to international levels. The company also said it had approved a new pricing policy in order to seek "convergence" with world fuel prices, but declined to describe how the policy would work. "This particular increase in diesel and gasoline prices is far from enough to reduce the pressure on the company's balance sheet," wrote Itau BBA analysts led by Paula Kovarsky. "We believe that the lack of transparency about the formula will cause frustration in the market." Petrobras preferred shares dropped 6.54 percent to 17.87 reais, while common shares were down 8.3 percent to 16.81 reais. Preferred shares of iron ore mining firm Vale SA edged slightly lower after the company announced a 2014 investment budget of $14.8 billion, down from $16.3 billion in 2013, with 80 percent going to develop new iron ore project and for logistics. Mexico's IPC index was nearly unchanged from Friday's close following four straight days of gains. The index is currently hovering near its highest level in three and a half months. A 0.46 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, contributed most to the index's rise, though a 0.9 percent drop in bottling company Femsa weighed. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.45 percent to 3,772.05 as shares of lender Banco Santander Chile fell 1.9 percent. Shares of health group Cruz Blanca Salud soared over 33 percent after health multinational Bupa-Sanitas offered to buy control of the company for roughly $313 million. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1447 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,247.80 -1.33 -13.33 Brazil Bovespa 51,895.14 -1.12 -14.86 Mexico IPC 42,447.87 -0.12 -2.88 Chile IPSA 3,772.05 -0.45 -12.31 Chile IGPA 18,546.63 -0.29 -11.98 Argentina MerVal 5,619.31 -1.73 96.87 Colombia IGBC 13,217.02 0.01 -10.19 Peru IGRA 15,199.75 0 -26.32 Venezuela IBC 2,606,286.3 4.64 452.84