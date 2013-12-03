* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.12 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.41 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 3 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday following weaker than expected third-quarter economic growth data, with the Bovespa index supported by foreign demand for cheap shares of oil producer Petrobras. Brazil's economy contracted in the third quarter for the first time since early 2009, data showed on Tuesday, falling short of expectations as plunging investment underscored crumbling confidence in Latin America's largest economy. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell at the open, losing as much as 1.07 percent to 50,695.16 - the first time it has dropped below 51,000 points since early September. "The (GDP) results caused the index to worsen a bit today, but the fact of the matter is that the market has already priced in this poor internal (economic) scenario," said João Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. The index pared its losses to 0.12 percent in the early afternoon as preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gained 2.8 percent. The stock posted its worst one-day loss in nearly five years in the previous session, losing 9.2 percent following the company's decision on Friday not to implement a transparent fuel pricing model that the market had widely expected it to adopt. Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand and sells it at below-market prices as part of government efforts to control inflation, leading to hefty losses in its refining division. Part of Tuesday's rebound in the stock was due to bargain-hunting among foreign investors, who tend to be major holders of the shares due to their relatively high liquidity in Brazil's stock market, said Arivaldo Santos, a trader with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight session, losing 0.41 percent to 41,964.55. Shares of cement maker Cemex dropped 1.6 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while conglomerate Alfa lost 1.3 percent. Chile's IPSA index retreated 0.6 percent to 3,737.82 as shares of conglomerate Copec fell 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,198.11 -0.33 -15.51 Brazil Bovespa 51,180.91 -0.12 -16.03 Mexico IPC 41,964.55 -0.41 -3.98 Chile IPSA 3,737.82 -0.6 -13.10 Chile IGPA 18,424.55 -0.35 -12.56 Argentina MerVal 5,481.94 -0.88 92.06 Colombia IGBC 13,171.11 0.03 -10.50 Peru IGRA 15,094.60 -0.31 -26.83 Venezuela IBC 2,545,236.2 2.19 439.89