* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.77 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 4 Brazilian stocks fell slightly on Wednesday after strong employment data in the United States boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus program. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index both dropped for the third straight day. The ADP National Employment Report released early Wednesday showed private employers in the U.S. added more jobs than expected in November. The Fed has said it would slow its stimulus program - which has helped underpin demand for Latin American equities - when certain economic measures meet its targets, including an improving labor market. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.2 percent to 50,246.73. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 0.5 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. The company said on Wednesday that the fuel-pricing policy approved by its board last week would not automatically adjust prices in relation to international levels. Preferred shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA rose 6.8 percent after the company announced a deal on Wednesday to sell control of its cell towers for 1.525 billion reais ($647 million) to pay down debt. Shares of education firms Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slipped 3.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, after a regulator raised antitrust concerns about their merger. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.77 percent to 41,554.28 after data showed Mexican consumer confidence fell in November for the third month in a row to its lowest level in nearly two years. Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.47 percent, while bottling group Femsa lost 0.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.38 percent to 3,704.62 as shares of Banco Santander Chile dropped 1.06 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1451 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,141.28 -0.8 -16.62 Brazil Bovespa 50,246.73 -0.2 -17.56 Mexico IPC 41,554.28 -0.77 -4.92 Chile IPSA 3,704.62 -0.38 -13.87 Chile IGPA 18,251.32 -0.52 -13.38 Argentina MerVal 5,309.62 0.35 86.02 Colombia IGBC 13,119.43 -0.15 -10.85 Peru IGRA 14,780.94 0.09 -28.35 Venezuela IBC 2,579,114.72 0 447.08