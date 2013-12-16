* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.46 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.40 pct
MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Latin American stocks rose
alongside global markets on Monday, boosted by stronger than
expected economic activity data from the euro zone, although
investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting later this week.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose its most
in seven sessions, while Mexico's IPC index snapped a
two-session slump.
Markit's Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
rose more than expected in December, hitting its second-highest
level since mid-2011.
"We're following along with the markets abroad, which are
having a positive day on a slightly better outlook," said Joao
Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil.
Still, trading volumes have remained low for Brazil's
Bovespa as investors avoid taking big positions until the Fed
decides on the future of its bond-buying program, which has
helped support demand for local shares. The Fed's next
policy-setting meeting takes place on Dec. 17 and 18.
The Bovespa rose 0.46 percent to 50,279.61, after having
found support near 50,000 points over the previous three
sessions.
The shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, rose 1.82 percent, contributing
most to the index's gains, while steelmaker Companhia
Siderurgica Nacional SA advanced 4.22 percent.
The shares of electric utility holding company Energias do
Brasil SA sank 5.81 percent, the biggest drag on the
index. Analysts said some investors had concerns over the
profitability of a hydroelectric concession the company won at
an auction on Friday.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.40 percent to 42,054.02,
as the shares of telecommunications company America Movil
rose 1.25 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the first session in
four, adding 0.85 percent to 3,688.51.
The shares of retailer Cencosud gained 3.61
percent, while Banco Santander Chile were up 1.34
percent.