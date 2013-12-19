* Brazil Bovespa up 0.66 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.43 pct
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 Brazilian stocks reached their
highest level in a over a week on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would begin to taper its monetary
stimulus, removing a question mark that had been hanging over
the market in recent months.
Chile's IPSA index erased the previous two sessions'
losses, led by shares of lender CorpBanca, which jumped
on reports it is close to selling part of the firm.
Mexico's IPC index gave back part of the previous
session's gains as traders adjusted to the new U.S. monetary
outlook.
The Fed's decision signals that the U.S. economic recovery
is on a firmer footing and Brazil investors were encouraged by
the Fed's dovish forward guidance on interest rates, analysts
said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the
third session in four, adding 0.66 percent to 50,896.69.
Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms and
steelmakers, which tend to rise and fall on the outlook for
global economic growth, drove gains in the index.
Steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, known as Usiminas, added 3.6 percent, while rival
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional advanced 2 percent.
Investors were pleased that the Fed signaled the reduction
of stimulus would occur at a very gradual pace, according to a
report by local brokerage Planner on Thursday.
"The fact that the U.S. government didn't alter interest
rates also reduces the risk of investor flight from emerging
markets," the report said.
Shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose 0.5 percent
the day after Brazil's government awarded a $4.5 billion
contract to Saab AB to replace its aging fleet of
fighter jets. Government officials said Embraer would be Saab's
main local partner and that the transfer of technology would
help Brazil develop future generations of fighter aircraft.
Chile's IPSA index rebounded from a two-day slump,
rising 0.73 percent to 3,691.57.
Shares of lender CorpBanca soared nearly 15 percent,
contributing most to the index's rise, on a report that the bank
is close to selling a 50.1 percent stake that may be worth as
much as $6 billion.
Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.43 percent to 41,900.96
as shares of heavily-weighted cement manufacturer Cemex
fell 2.5 percent and telecommunications firm America
Movil dropped 0.8 percent.
"What's happening is that yesterday we saw an important push
(forward) after the Fed decision," said Rafael Camarena, an
economist at Santander in Mexico City. "Now we're having a small
adjustment."
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1528 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,157.84 -0.28 -16.62
Brazil Bovespa 50,896.69 0.66 -16.50
Mexico IPC 41,900.96 -0.43 -4.13
Chile IPSA 3,691.57 0.73 -14.18
Chile IGPA 18,164.39 0.54 -13.79
Argentina MerVal 5,405.70 -0.1 89.39
Colombia IGBC 13,010.93 0.24 -11.59
Peru IGRA 15,601.52 -0.67 -24.37
Venezuela IBC 2,695,213.8 0 471.70