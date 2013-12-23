* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.56 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.31 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 23 Brazilian stocks rose on Monday, led by shares of medical diagnostics firm Dasa and airline Gol, though strong technical resistance kept gains in the broader Bovespa index in check. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in four, while Chile's bourse moved lower. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.56 percent to 51,471.07 but was unable to regain the previous session's losses. The index, which is down 1.9 percent this month and 15.5 percent this year, has been unable to break through technical resistance near 51,600 points since Thursday. Trading volume was light and should remain so through the year-end holidays, local traders said. Shares of medical diagnostic firm Diagnosticos da America SA , known as Dasa, jumped 10.7 percent after a major shareholder announced an offer to purchase at least 26.41 percent of outstanding shares at 15 reais each, a 12.44 percent premium over Friday's closing price. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA rose 3.1 percent after the company said on Friday that yield, a measure of ticket prices, rose 12 percent in November on an annual basis. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.31 percent to 42,315.45, a level it has not closed above in over a week. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 1.7 percent, while shares of lender Santander Mexico slipped 6 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.49 percent to 3,687.49. Shares of retailer Cencosud fell 2.2 percent, while rival Falabella dropped 2.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1539 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,184.02 0.74 -16.78 Brazil Bovespa 51,471.07 0.56 -15.55 Mexico IPC 42,315.45 0.31 -3.18 Chile IPSA 3,687.49 -0.49 -14.27 Chile IGPA 18,149.61 -0.27 -13.86 Argentina MerVal 5,300.09 0.67 85.69 Colombia IGBC 13,187.96 -0.01 -10.38 Peru IGRA 15,487.29 -0.04 -24.93 Venezuela IBC 2,725,812.75 0 478.19