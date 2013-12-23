MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Latin American stocks rose on Monday, but markets in both Brazil and Mexico bumped up against strong technical resistance levels that could contain further gains. The region's equities tracked U.S. stocks higher, but speculation that the Federal Reserve may continue to steadily wind down its stimulus program could hurt emerging markets, which benefited from the Fed's easy money policies. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.33 percent to 51,346.1 but was unable to regain the previous session's losses. The index, which is down over 2 percent this month and nearly 16 percent this year, has been unable to break through technical resistance near 51,600 since Thursday. * Trading volume was light and should remain so through the year-end holidays, local traders said. * Shares of medical diagnostic firm Diagnosticos da America SA, known as Dasa, surged 10.94 percent after a major shareholder announced an offer to purchase at least 26.41 percent of outstanding shares at 15 reais each, a 12.44 percent premium over Friday's closing price. * Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA rose 1.99 percent after the company said on Friday that ticket prices were up in November. * Mexico's IPC index rose 0.77 percent to 42,508.03. The index has failed to break decisively past the 43,500 level twice since the end of November. * Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 2.04 percent. * Shares of lender Santander Mexico slipped 5.34 percent after it paid an extraordinary dividend. Latin American stock indexes at 2230 GMT Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,175.20 0.46 -16.39 Brazil Bovespa 51,356.10 0.33 -15.74 Mexico IPC 42,508.03 0.77 -2.74 Chile IPSA 3,679.40 -0.71 -14.46 Chile IGPA 18,121.52 -0.43 -13.99 Argentina MerVal 5,351.29 1.64 87.48 Colombia IGBC 13,040.48 -1.12 -11.38 Peru IGRA 15,472.12 -0.14 -25.00 Venezuela IBC 2,725,804.93 0 478.19