MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 Latin American stocks
dipped on Thursday and the region's equities may be vulnerable
to losses on concerns about less U.S. monetary stimulus next
year.
Stocks in Mexico and Brazil have climbed to technical
support levels and a failure to rise higher in the coming
sessions could point to another jag lower. Brazil is also
vulnerable to fears its credit rating may be lowered.
A report showing fewer Americans filed for unemployment
benefits last week was the latest sign of improving labor
conditions that could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to draw
down the size of its monthly bond purchases
further.
Emerging market assets around the world have been pressured
this year by bets that tighter U.S. monetary policy conditions
will draw back investment flows that had flooded into
higher-yielding markets, such as Latin America, in recent years.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose as
high as 51,609 points before hitting technical resistance and
falling back to close down 0.26 percent. The Bovespa has
struggled to climb past the 51,600 level since Dec. 19.
* While concerns about the Fed have driven down emerging
markets, worries about Brazil's local policies have deepened
losses.
* Brazilian stocks have bounced back from a four-year low
hit back in July. Concerns about sluggish growth, high inflation
and excessive government spending could lead to a credit
downgrade for Latin America's top economy.
* The MSCI Latin American stock index is down
about 16 percent this year, compared with a nearly 6 percent
drop in a main emerging market index.
* Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, lost 0.82 percent while Vale SA
added 0.31 percent after the iron-ore miner said late
on Monday that it agreed to sell a stake in logistics company
VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for 2 billion
reais ($851 million).
* Shares of shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, which are
not part of the benchmark index, rose 34.78 percent. The company
on Wednesday said it will take a 7 percent stake in sister oil
company Oleo e Gas Participações SA after agreeing to
convert $1.5 billion of debt into stock.
* Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.11 percent to
42,540.91. The index is making its third attempt to break
decisively through the 42,500 level after already failing to
clear the level two times since the end of November.
* Bank Banorte shed 0.59 percent and retailer
Elektra lost 1.57 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index fell 0.67 percent as shares of
retailer Cencosud slipped 2.98 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2300 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,181.37 -0.17 -16.23
Brazil Bovespa 51,221.01 -0.26 -15.97
Mexico IPC 42,540.32 -0.11 -2.67
Chile IPSA 3,652.91 -0.67 -15.08
Chile IGPA 18,035.22 -0.48 14.40
Argentina MerVal 5,279.56 -1.34 84.97
Colombia IGBC 13,035.54 -0.38 -11.42
Peru IGRA 15,593.06 0.48 -24.41
Venezuela IBC 2,725,804.93 0 478.19