* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.7 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, the first day of trading on the newly-adjusted benchmark Bovespa index, after weak economic data from Brazil and its top trading partner China. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA, which counts China as one of its main customers, were down 0.86 percent while shares of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA lost 0.3 percent. Vale contributed the most to the Bovespa's 0.7 percent fall. Brazil's bourse regularly updates the Bovespa index to better reflect changes in trading volumes of the stocks it tracks, among others. Investors asked for modifications to the Bovespa index last year because they believed it over weighted stocks tied to commodities exporters and especially to companies in tycoon Eike Batista's crumbling energy and logistics empire. The Bovespa was one of the world's worst-performing indexes in 2013, dragged down by Batista's flagship energy firm Oleo e Gas SA, previously known as OGX, which lost more than 90 percent of its value before being removed from the index. Batista's mining conglomerate MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA was removed from the Bovespa on Monday and fell 14 percent as investors eliminated it from their portfolios to reflect the change. "There is still some adjusting to the new Bovespa portfolio, and the blue-chips are falling, pushing the index down," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. Data showing any signs of a slowdown in China, Brazil's top trading partner, frequently affects top-traded commodities stocks. On Monday data showed growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in December to its lowest point since August 2011. HSBC's Composite Output Index for Brazil, which includes manufacturing activity, also fell to 51.7 in December from 51.8 in November, though it remained in positive territory for the fourth straight month. "All the PMIs released showed not a contraction, but definitely a slowdown," Bandeira said. Stocks that were added to Bovespa index on Monday also largely fell in their index debut. Electricity firm Tractebel Energia SA was down 1.48 percent and Insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA fell 1.07 percent. Education firm Estácio Participações SA shed 1.63 percent, homebuilder Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA was down 0.38 percent and toll road operator Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica SA dropped 2.18 percent. Health benefits administrator Qualicorp SA rose 1.7 percent, however. Braskem, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, fell 1.65 percent. Argentina's stock regulator on Friday rejected Braskem's offer to buy the roughly 30 percent of the shares of plastic maker Solvay Indupa that are publicly traded. Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participações SA , fell 0.82 percent after Spain's Telefonica denied rumors it was readying a takeover offer. Those reports had sent the stock soaring the most in three months on Friday. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.18 percent while Chile's bourse was little changed in early trading. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1456 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,117.31 -0.49 -2.13 Brazil Bovespa 50,623.99 -0.7 -1.71 Mexico IPC 41,991.19 -0.18 -1.72 Chile IPSA 3,697.81 -0.02 -0.04 Chile IGPA 18,231.90 -0.01 0.03 Argentina MerVal 5,401.32 0.35 0.19 Colombia IGBC 0.00 100.00 -100.00 Peru IGRA 15,889.46 0.07 0.86