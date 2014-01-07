* Brazil Bovespa rises 0.5 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Jan 7 Brazilian stocks rose on
Tuesday, following global markets higher after German
unemployment and U.S. trade data beat expectations on a day
without local economic indicators.
Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.49 percent to 51,223.93 the
day after a new index weighting took effect, reducing the
importance of stocks linked to commodities exports.
"There is not much on the agenda today, and as the index was
down so far this year, it is recovering some ground," said Pedro
Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo.
The Bovespa was one of the world's worst performing indexes
in 2013, a year of disappointing economic growth in Brazil.
Bringing some cheer to the global economic outlook, the
United States posted its smallest trade deficit in four years in
November while German unemployment fell unexpectedly in December
on a seasonally adjusted basis.
* The largest brewer in Latin America, Cia de Bebidas das
Americas SA, known as Ambev, led gains on the
Bovespa, up 2.7 percent. The company's board approved a dividend
payment for 2013 on Tuesday.
* Shares of Brazilian healthcare provide Fleury,
which is not part of the Bovespa index, rose 0.16 percent after
local papers Estado de S. Paulo and Valor Economico reported a
controlling stake in the company may be sold, with U.S.-based
Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co LP mentioned as
possible buyers.
* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.17 percent while Chile's
bourse was little changed in early trading.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1430 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,145.08 0.82 -2.54
Brazil Bovespa 51,223.93 0.49 -0.55
Mexico IPC 41,594.97 0.17 -2.65
Chile IPSA 3,696.02 0.03 -0.09
Chile IGPA 18,212.95 0.01 -0.08
Argentina MerVal 5,296.31 0.25 -1.76
Colombia IGBC 13,035.25 -0.05 -0.28
Peru IGRA 15,860.86 0.13 0.68