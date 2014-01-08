* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct
SAO PAULO, Jan 8 Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data
supported signs of relative strength late last year in Latin
America's largest economy.
Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.45 percent to 50,657.73, but
remained within a narrow band that has constrained trading so
far this year. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.19 percent.
Industrial output in Brazil fell much less than expected in
November, according to government data released on Wednesday,
contributing to hopes that industries recovered by year-end from
a third-quarter slump.
Brazilian stocks were largely unaffected by a U.S.
private-sector employment report showed the strongest job growth
in more than a year during December.
* Brazil's third biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, has no
plans to change its shareholder structure in order to launch an
initial public offering, executives said on Wednesday. Azul
backed away from a planned IPO in August. Regulators are
scrutinizing its shareholder agreements to see whether they
comply with standards for listed firms.
* Shares of Cielo SA rose 0.83 percent after
analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual raised their price target for the
Brazilian card payment processor due to a more stable regulatory
outlook.
* Chile's bourse rose 0.26 percent, its biggest gain
in six trading sessions.
* Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella were little
changed after the company said on Wednesday it would invest $4.1
billion in the next four years to expand its business in six
Latin American countries.
* Mexican corn miller Gruma rose 2.45 percent,
leading gains on the IPC index, helping offset a 1.1 percent
drop in shares of bread maker Grupo Bimbo.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1540 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,111.67 -0.21 -2.58
Brazil Bovespa 50,657.73 0.45 -1.65
Mexico IPC 41,858.66 0.19 -2.03
Chile IPSA 3,683.11 0.26 -0.43
Chile IGPA 18,171.28 0.22 -0.31
Argentina MerVal 5,406.77 0.98 0.29
Colombia IGBC 12,839.68 -0.36 1.37
Peru IGRA 15,859.68 0.18 0.67