* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.19 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 8 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data supported signs of relative strength late last year in Latin America's largest economy. Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.45 percent to 50,657.73, but remained within a narrow band that has constrained trading so far this year. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.19 percent. Industrial output in Brazil fell much less than expected in November, according to government data released on Wednesday, contributing to hopes that industries recovered by year-end from a third-quarter slump. Brazilian stocks were largely unaffected by a U.S. private-sector employment report showed the strongest job growth in more than a year during December. * Brazil's third biggest airline, Azul Linhas Aereas, has no plans to change its shareholder structure in order to launch an initial public offering, executives said on Wednesday. Azul backed away from a planned IPO in August. Regulators are scrutinizing its shareholder agreements to see whether they comply with standards for listed firms. * Shares of Cielo SA rose 0.83 percent after analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual raised their price target for the Brazilian card payment processor due to a more stable regulatory outlook. * Chile's bourse rose 0.26 percent, its biggest gain in six trading sessions. * Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella were little changed after the company said on Wednesday it would invest $4.1 billion in the next four years to expand its business in six Latin American countries. * Mexican corn miller Gruma rose 2.45 percent, leading gains on the IPC index, helping offset a 1.1 percent drop in shares of bread maker Grupo Bimbo. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1540 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,111.67 -0.21 -2.58 Brazil Bovespa 50,657.73 0.45 -1.65 Mexico IPC 41,858.66 0.19 -2.03 Chile IPSA 3,683.11 0.26 -0.43 Chile IGPA 18,171.28 0.22 -0.31 Argentina MerVal 5,406.77 0.98 0.29 Colombia IGBC 12,839.68 -0.36 1.37 Peru IGRA 15,859.68 0.18 0.67