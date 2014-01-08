* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.29 pct, Mexico IPC drops 0.63
percent
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Brazilian stocks rose on
Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data
supported signs of relative strength in Brazil's economy, while
Mexican stocks suffered after news of positive U.S. economic
data and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.
Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.29 percent to 50,576.64
points, although so far this year, the index is trading down
nearly 2.0 percent.
Industrial output in Brazil fell much less than expected in
November, according to government data released on Wednesday,
contributing to hopes that industries recovered by year-end from
a third-quarter slump.
Brazilian stocks were largely unaffected by a U.S.
private-sector employment report that showed the strongest job
growth in more than a year during December.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.63 percent to 41,515.49.
Stocks took a hit early after U.S. data showed private
employers hired staff at the fastest pace in 13 months in
December. The good news for the U.S. economy hurt Mexican
stocks, as it raised the likelihood of the Fed scaling back it's
massive bond-buying scheme.
The asset-buying program has driven appetite for riskier
emerging market equities and any change to the scale or pace of
the purchases is seen as damaging to regional markets.
Mexican stocks suffered a further setback after the release
of U.S. Federal Reserve bank minutes from the December meeting
showed many members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming the asset
purchases, with further reductions not following a "preset
course."
* In Brazil, shares in bank Itau Unibanco, which
rose 1.57 percent, drove gains in the Bovespa.
* Shares of Cielo SA rose 0.15 percent after
analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual raised their price target for the
Brazilian card payment processor due to a more stable regulatory
outlook.
* In Mexico, shares in America Movil, the telecoms
giant controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.57
percent, dragging on the index.
* Chile's bourse rose 0.44 percent, thanks to a 1.92
percent rise in shares of energy producer Enersis.
* Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella jumped 0.84
percent, after the company said on Wednesday it would invest
$4.1 billion in the next four years to expand its business in
six Latin American countries.