* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.29 pct, Mexico IPC drops 0.63 percent

MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected industrial production data supported signs of relative strength in Brazil's economy, while Mexican stocks suffered after news of positive U.S. economic data and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.29 percent to 50,576.64 points, although so far this year, the index is trading down nearly 2.0 percent.

Industrial output in Brazil fell much less than expected in November, according to government data released on Wednesday, contributing to hopes that industries recovered by year-end from a third-quarter slump.

Brazilian stocks were largely unaffected by a U.S. private-sector employment report that showed the strongest job growth in more than a year during December.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.63 percent to 41,515.49.

Stocks took a hit early after U.S. data showed private employers hired staff at the fastest pace in 13 months in December. The good news for the U.S. economy hurt Mexican stocks, as it raised the likelihood of the Fed scaling back it's massive bond-buying scheme.

The asset-buying program has driven appetite for riskier emerging market equities and any change to the scale or pace of the purchases is seen as damaging to regional markets.

Mexican stocks suffered a further setback after the release of U.S. Federal Reserve bank minutes from the December meeting showed many members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee wanted to proceed with caution in trimming the asset purchases, with further reductions not following a "preset course."

* In Brazil, shares in bank Itau Unibanco, which rose 1.57 percent, drove gains in the Bovespa.

* Shares of Cielo SA rose 0.15 percent after analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual raised their price target for the Brazilian card payment processor due to a more stable regulatory outlook.

* In Mexico, shares in America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.57 percent, dragging on the index.

* Chile's bourse rose 0.44 percent, thanks to a 1.92 percent rise in shares of energy producer Enersis.

* Shares of Chilean retailer Falabella jumped 0.84 percent, after the company said on Wednesday it would invest $4.1 billion in the next four years to expand its business in six Latin American countries.