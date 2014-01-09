SAO PAULO, Jan 9 Brazilian stocks dropped on Thursday to the lowest in nearly a month, dragged down by mining and steelmaking companies after a slower-than-expected increase in Chinese consumer prices. Brazil's Bovespa slipped 1.3 percent to 49,936.28. The Bovespa was one of the world's worst performing indexes in 2013, a year of disappointing economic growth in Brazil. "Inflation came in lower-than-expected in China, which means a slowdown in consumption. Metal shares are down in Europe, which impacts steelmakers and metal producers here," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, trader at Renascença DTVM. China's annual consumer inflation slowed more sharply than expected to a seven-month low of 2.5 percent in December. Brazil is China's main source of iron ore. Shares of Brazilian global mining company Vale SA led the Ibovespa index down with a decline of 1.5 percent to 30.60 reais. Steelmaker Gerdau fell 0.78 percent, to 17.86 reais. * Shares of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, the world's largest poultry producer, dropped 2.37 percent to 44.81 reais after Citigroup Global Markets Inc trimmed the price target for its U.S.-traded shares to $25 from a prior $29 on lower earnings estimates for this year. * Óleo e Gás Participações SA, Brazilian entrepreneur Eike Batista's oil company, said on Thursday it paid off part of the debt related to the development costs for two offshore oil fields. Its shares rose 8 percent to 0.27 reais. * Shares of América Latina Logística SA, Brazil's largest rail operator, jumped 7.52 percent to 6.72 reais after local newspaper Valor Economico reported the company was considering resuming merger talks with logistics operator Rumo Logistica. * Shares of Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, dropped 1.15 percent to 19.80 reais after it sold a water treatment plant in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul to Odebrecht Ambiental. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1443 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,067.67 -1.09 -3.1 Brazil Bovespa 49,949.97 -1.24 -3.02 Mexico IPC 0.00 0 -100.00 Chile IPSA 3,693.20 0.09 -0.16 Chile IGPA 18,223.86 0.11 -0.02 Argentina MerVal 5,387.65 -0.02 -0.06 Colombia IGBC 12,791.95 0.08 -2.14 Peru IGRA 15,986.67 0.19 1.48