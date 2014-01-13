SAO PAULO, Jan 13 Brazilian stocks firmed on Monday, helped by retail shares, but weighed by state oil company Petrobras while the Mexican stock market dipped, led lower by the beverage sector. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index advanced 0.15 percent, recovering some ground from a 2.5 percent retreat last week. Mexico's IPC index was down 0.24 percent and Chile's bourse was up 0.08 percent. Argentina's Merval stock index gained 1.19 percent, driven up by a 2.29 percent rise in oil company YPF. Preferred shares of GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, rose 1.97 percent after the company formerly known as Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA reported a 16.2 percent jump in net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2013, driven by buoyant growth in its food and wholesale segments. The São Paulo-based company, controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cite, had net revenue of 16.89 billion reais ($7.2 billion) for the quarter. Shares of Embraer SA , the Brazilian manufacturer of regional, executive and defense aircraft, rose 1.78 percent. HSBC Securities said in a client note Embraer's fourth quarter sales were robust, reinforcing management's credibility and adding momentum to a company already benefiting from the stronger U.S. dollar. But Brazilian oil company Petrobras fell 0.75 percent. Strategists at Santander Investment Securities Inc led by Jesús Gómez maintained their preference for Mexican equities over Brazil's, mainly because of the former' s more promising economic outlook as well as the rising probability of downgrades in earnings estimates in Brazil. On the Mexican stock market, beverage company Femsa fell 0.73 percent, as did another blue-chip company, telecommunications corporation America Movil, which shed 0.35 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1437 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,116.98 0.62 -3.22 Brazil Bovespa 49,773.43 0.15 -3.37 Mexico IPC 42,357.56 -0.24 -0.86 Chile IPSA 3,623.20 0.08 -2.05 Chile IGPA 17,939.43 0.07 -1.58 Argentina MerVal 5,556.27 1.19 3.07 Colombia IGBC 12,582.30 -0.01 -3.74 Peru IGRA 16,100.00 0.17 2.20 Venezuela IBC 2,763.55 1.2 -99.90