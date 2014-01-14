MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Latin American stocks fell
on Monday, tracking U.S. markets into the red as investors in
the United States were cautious ahead of a big week of company
results.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 0.54
percent, while Mexico's IPC index fell 0.71 percent.
Chile's bourse was flat.
A measure of world stock markets was lower on Monday,
weighed by a broad decline on Wall Street on growing caution
ahead of an onslaught of corporate results. Negative
pre-announcements have been piling up, leaving a lackluster
profit growth outlook
In Brazil, shares in state oil giant Petrobras
dropped 1.25 percent, while iron ore behemoth Vale
lost 0.96 percent.
However, shares of Embraer SA , the
Brazilian manufacturer of regional, executive and defense
aircraft, rose 1.31 percent. HSBC Securities said in a client
note Embraer's fourth-quarter sales were robust, reinforcing
management's credibility and adding momentum to a company
already benefiting from the stronger U.S. dollar.
In Mexico, shares in cement producer Cemex fell
2.89 percent, driving losses in the index.
Strategists at Santander Investment Securities Inc led by
Jesús Gómez maintained their preference for Mexican equities
over Brazil's, mainly because of the former's more promising
economic outlook as well as the rising probability of downgrades
in earnings estimates in Brazil.
In Chile, whose index closed 0.05 percent down at
3,618.8 points, bank Santander drove losses, falling
1.04 percent.