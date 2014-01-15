MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index gained on Wednesday as shares of state-run oil
company Petrobras jumped on speculation of a possible fuel price
hike later this year.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.81 percent to close at
50,105.37 points.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
the Brazilian oil company is formally known, gained 2.17 percent
after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said in its online edition that
the government and the company's board are considering
increasing fuel prices in June or even in March.
Folha said its reporting was based on sources at President
Dilma Rousseff's economic team. Petrobras has repeatedly
declined to comment on its pricing policy.
Traders said the report further boosted shares of Petrobras,
which lost nearly 9 percent of its value last year as the
government forced the company to sell gasoline and diesel in
Brazil under market prices.
In other regional markets, Mexican stocks rose 0.17 percent
to 42,511.25, while Chile's IPSA index added just shy of
1 percent to close on 3,650.07.
* Shares of Brazil's state-run electricity utility
Eletrobrás slumped 3.72 percent after regulators
decided the company needs to return about 2 billion reais ($851
million) to a sector fund it manages.
* Brazil's Embraer shares climbed 1.06 percent
after the world's largest maker of regional aircraft announced
it met its 2013 delivery targets after a surge in sales in the
fourth quarter.
* In Mexico, shares in telecoms giant America Movil
, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, drove
gains in the index, adding 1.73 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index rose 0.96 percent, lifted by a 7.94
percent jump in shares of mining and fertilizer firm SQM
. The shares got a boost on expectations that Russian
potash producer Uralkali, the world's largest, might
raise its prices.