* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.56 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.66 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Commodities producers drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index lower on Thursday following weak manufacturing data from top trade partner China, though homebuilders lent support. Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's gains, while Chile's bourse climbed for the second straight session. Activity in China's factory sector contracted in January for the first time in six months, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday. China is the No. 1 purchaser of Brazilian commodities exports such as iron-ore and soybeans, and changes in the outlook for Chinese economic growth tend to have a strong impact on some of the Bovespa's most heavily-weighted shares. Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the fifth session in six, losing 0.56 percent to 49,023.20. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.6 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while iron-ore mining giant Vale SA , which counts China as its biggest customer, dropped 1.1 percent. Homebuilders gained after data on Thursday showed inflation in Brazil rose less than expected in the month to mid-January. The data helped lead to a drop in yields on Brazilian interest rate futures , suggesting financing conditions for home loans could ease. Shares of builder Rossi Residencial SA rose 1.6 percent, while rival Cyrela Brazil Realty SA added 1.4 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.66 percent to 41,786.15, a level it has not closed below in nearly two weeks. Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 2.5 percent, while bottling firm Femsa lost 1.7 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.21 percent to 3,707.72 as shares of Banco de Chile climbed 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1538 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,019.85 -1.17 -4.54 Brazil Bovespa 49,023.20 -0.56 -4.82 Mexico IPC 41,786.15 -0.66 -2.20 Chile IPSA 3,707.72 0.21 0.23 Chile IGPA 18,282.52 0.19 0.30 Argentina MerVal 5,877.97 -0.31 9.03 Colombia IGBC 12,568.65 0.02 -3.85 Peru IGRA 16,445.38 0.4 4.39 Venezuela IBC 2,855.60 0.48 -99.90