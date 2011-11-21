* U.S. Congressional "super committee" on edge of failure

* Brazil's Bovespa off 1.3 pct, Chile's IPSA dips 1.44 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 Latin American stocks sank early on Monday as a U.S. deficit-cutting committee looked set to declare failure and debt yields for several large euro zone economies rose.

The debt crises on either side of the Atlantic stoked fears that stumbles in some of the world's biggest economies will drag on global growth for months or even years to come, a worry that has weighed on Latin American equities much of the year.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 2.3 percent for a possible sixth straight session of losses, trading below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly four weeks.

In the United States, leaders of a 12-member congressional "super committee" looked headed for defeat, with a joint statement to be released after three months of talks not expected to bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. [ID:nN1E7AK00C]

The panel's failure will cement notions of a dysfunctional Washington among voters and investors already disenchanted with the brinkmanship that brought the country to the edge of a first-ever debt default in August.

In Europe, the risk premiums on Spanish, Italian and French government bonds rose as investors fled to safe-haven German Bunds in the latest chapter of the region's two-year-old sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7ML02J]

The advancing yields pointed to fears that debt levels among some nations in the 17-country euro zone are nearing unsustainable, threatening the survival of the monetary union.

"What leaves me more pessimistic is that we're past the phase about economics. It's entered a phase of political discussions on both sides of the Atlantic," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos.

"The Republicans are going to make (U.S. President Barack) Obama bleed until 2012" and the next presidential elections, Perfeito added. "There's still a year left for things to stay noisy like this."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated 1.3 percent, adding to two previous sessions of losses and sinking below the 100-day simple moving average, a level that's helped limit losses in recent sessions.

Heavyweight commodities companies dropped. Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, gave up 1.33 percent. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) shed 0.6 percent, with rival OGX ( OGXP3.SA ) off 1.15 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA stock index declined 1.44 percent after three previous sessions of losses. The IPSA fell below its 100-day simple moving average, which had helped limit losses in the previous session.

Shares of industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN lost 2.3 percent.

Mexican markets are closed for a holiday. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)