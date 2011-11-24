* U.S. Thanksgiving closure to keep volumes thin

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.09 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.7 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Latin American stocks seesawed on Thursday as a U.S. holiday kept markets thin and investors stayed wary of taking on positions amid the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.43 percent in the early afternoon, extending an eight-session losing streak.

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP climbed as much as 1 percent before falling back into negative territory to dip 0.09 percent, adding to a five-day string of losses.

"The market's going to stay empty today," said Osmar Camilo, an analyst with Socopa brokerage.

"After a few days of losses, we could even advance a bit, but with low volume," he added. "I think the Bovespa's going to be near flat, unless something comes out from Europe that could change things."

A euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled investors for two years, fueling fears the global economy will stay sluggish for years to come.

That could depress demand for commodities, including key Latin American exports such as soy, iron and copper, and keep global investors away from riskier emerging market assets.

While Portugal, Ireland and Greece have all sought rescues, investors have more recently fretted about larger economies such as Spain and Italy. Europe would likely not be able to afford bailouts of either of those countries.

Brazilian steelmakers struggled. Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) gave up 3.4 percent, CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) 1.93 percent and Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ) 0.74 percent.

On the upside, preferred shares of oil heavyweight Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) advanced 0.37 percent. The company's common stock ( PETR3.SA ) put on 0.43 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.7 percent, after recent losses took the index negative for the month.

Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa ( TLVACPO.MX ) led gains, rising 1.76 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA edged up 0.16 percent, after a five-session run of losses took the index to its lowest close in more than a month in the previous day, as regional energy company Enersis ENE.SN put on 0.93 percent. ( editing by W Simon )