* Usiminas shares surge after Ternium agrees to buy stake

* IMF denies readying Italy rescue package

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.22 pct, Chile's IPSA up 2.57 pct

* Mexico's benchmark IPC index up 2.66 percent

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 Latin American stocks jumped on Monday, following global equities higher on hopes for progress in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, although analysts cautioned the rally could be short-lived.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS advanced 3.03 percent, reversing direction after 10 straight losing sessions.

An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa boosted global sentiment, suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan for Italy. This was later dismissed by an IMF spokesperson. [ID:nL4E7MS1BN]

"There's nothing concrete, nothing that changes risk," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. "This is totally a one-off. Tomorrow the market will go back to being worried about Europe again."

Global stocks also advanced on the euro zone hopes, with stock futures in the United States pointing to a higher opening, as well. [ID:nL5E7MS0QK]

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis has rattled markets for two years, fueling fears of sluggish global growth and reduced appetite for key Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy and copper.

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB rose 1.48 percent on Monday.

While Portugal, Ireland and Greece have all received rescue packages, Italy is the 17-nation monetary union's third-largest economy, and it's unlikely Europe can afford to bail out Rome.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 2.22 percent and touched its highest in nearly a week.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) helped lead gains, moving up 2.19 percent.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, put on 1.56 percent. The company announced on Monday a more modest investment plan for 2012 than 2011. [ID:nN1E7AR0AY]

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) surged 5.57 percent after Ternium ( TX.N ), Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in the Brazilian company. [ID:nN1E7AQ0BY]

Mexico's benchmark IPC index .MXX surged 2.66 percent shortly after opening as heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) ( AMX.N ) put on 3.07 percent

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA jumped 2.57 percent after having dropped for the past seven sessions.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN led gains, climbing 4.16 percent. ( editing by W Simon )