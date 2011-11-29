* Brazil steelmakers fall in early trading

* Italian bond yields soar to near 8 percent

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.53 pct, Chile's IPSA off 0.14 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Latin American stocks slipped on Tuesday as investors worried over the euro zone's future, with an Italian debt sale illustrating the difficulties in gauging the monetary union's chances of survival.

Italy, the third-biggest economy in the 17-nation single currency zone sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds, close to the upper end of its target, showing investors are still willing to lend the country money despite its already massive debt load.

But the borrowed funds aren't coming cheap: the yield on a new three-year bond soared to almost 8 percent, a rate that could driving financing costs to unsustainable levels in time. [ID:nL5E7MT1YD]

The debt sale underscores the dilemma facing investors. If the euro zone breaks up, the fallout will likely drag on global growth for years, depressing commodities demand, slowing trade and possibly plunging some countries into recession.

But if European leaders, who in two years have been unable to staunch a debt crisis that has engulfed Portugal, Ireland and Greece, pull together, the monetary union could be saved and markets could rebound.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS traded near flat, down 0.1 percent, the day after a surge capped a 10-session losing streak.

"I think there's a strong possibility of more negative facts ahead," said Alexandre Montes, of Rio de Janeiro's Lopes Filho e Associados. "I could be wrong, but I think a drop to 56,000 points (for Brazil's Bovespa index) is a drop of practically nothing compared to the size of the problems ahead of us."

Brazilian stocks have further to fall this year, Montes added. "It's a question of time before Brazil slows down."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 0.53 percent to 55,720.68 in choppy trade, a day after its highest close in a week in the previous session on hopes for new measures to stem the euro zone's debt problems.

The index could see support at 54,500 and, beyond that, at 53,200, according to analysts at BB Investimentos.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, led losses with a slide of 1.75 percent.

Steelmakers also dropped, with Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) off 3.3 percent, CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) 3.45 percent and Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ) 1.33 percent.

Iron and steel stocks are often vulnerable to perceptions of a pickup or slowdown in global growth and prospects for construction around the world. Goldman Sachs Group analysts cut on Tuesday the estimates for operational earnings and price targets for all three of those steelmakers as the global slowdown could hurt steel pricing. [ID:nN1E7AK03Y]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dipped 0.14 percent. The index had broken above its 50-day simple moving average in early trading, but could not sustain that momentum.

Shares of Banco Santander Chile STG.SN led losses with a drop of 1.87 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)