* U.S. consumer sentiment rebounds

* Italian bond yields soar to near 8 percent

* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.9 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.51 pct

By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Latin American stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence boosted Mexican equities even as an ongoing euro zone debt crisis weighed in Brazil.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX jumped 1.51 percent, adding to gains in the previous session to touch a one-week high. But the IPC's 15-day simple moving average helped limit gains for the session, with the index unable to sustain an earlier high above that level.

Mexico's gains helped take the MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS back into positive territory in the afternoon, to an advance of 0.44 percent.

Consumer sentiment in the United States rebounded this month from a 2-1/2-year low. [ID:nN1E7AS0H6]

The United States is Mexico's main trading partner, consuming the lion's share of Mexican exports.

Investors also hoped that European leaders would act soon to contain a sovereign debt crisis in the 17-nation single currency zone, which has widened from smaller nations such as Portugal, Ireland and Greece to threaten larger economies such as Italy and France.

"This is pure speculation that European authorities are going to announce something more significant in early December. It is just based on market hopes, not any real news," said Arturo Espinosa, a strategist at Santander in Mexico City.

Some analysts see little cause for optimism ahead -- and plenty of risk, considering the stakes.

"I think there's a strong possibility of more negative facts ahead," said Alexandre Montes, of Rio de Janeiro's Lopes Filho e Associados.

In Mexico, shares of heavyweight America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, led gains with an advance of 2.81 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP dropped 0.9 percent in choppy trade, a day after its highest close in a week in the previous session on hopes for new measures to stem the euro zone's debt problems.

The index could see support at 54,500 and, beyond that, at 53,200, according to analysts at BB Investimentos.

Mining company Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest producer of iron ore, led losses with a slide of 1.47 percent.

Steelmakers also dropped, with Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) off 6.33 percent, CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) 3.86 percent and Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ) 2.89 percent.

Goldman Sachs Group analysts cut on Tuesday the estimates for operational earnings and price targets for all three of those steelmakers as the global slowdown could hurt steel pricing. [ID:nN1E7AK03Y]

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.33 percent, reversing early losses but was still unable to keep above the 50-day simple moving average.

Leading Chile electricity generator Endesa END.SN led gains, moving up 1.99 percent.