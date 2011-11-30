* Major central banks coordinate to help liquidity
* U.S. housing, private employment numbers improve
* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.85 pct, Mexico's IPC up 3.14 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 Latin American stocks
surged by the most in nearly 18 months on Wednesday after major
central banks worldwide acted jointly to ease a credit crunch
in Europe and U.S. labor and housing data showed improvement.
The MSCI Latin American stock index shot up
5.27 percent in its strongest one-day percentage jump since May
2010. The index has added more than 8 percent in the last three
sessions as it bounces back from a seven-week low.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said
they will offer cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European
banks facing a sovereign debt crisis that threatens financial
disaster.
"This has generated more confidence in the markets," said
Luis Rodriguez, an analyst with Mexican brokerage Finamex.
"There is more of an appetite for risk."
The mounting hopes that Europe will beef up its rescue fund
combined with stronger than expected U.S. housing and labor
markets.
"I think that this can keep going up," Rodriquez said.
U.S. private sector job growth accelerated in November as
employers created the most jobs in nearly a year, prompting
some economists to raise their forecasts for Friday's more
comprehensive U.S. government labor report.
The beleaguered U.S. housing market also showed some
unexpected cheer as pending home sales surged in October amid
low mortgage interest rates.
Rodriguez said Mexican stocks could extend their rise,
helped by a U.S. factory survey and monthly jobs data due on
Thursday and Friday, respectively, that should reinforce hopes
the United States' economy should avert a recession.
Mexico's IPC index jumped 3.14 percent in its
sharpest move since August. Trading was suspended for over an
hour after stocks shot up more than 2.7 percent early in the
day. The bourse declined to provide an explanation for the
halt.
Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, is particularly sensitive to developments in the
world's largest economy.
Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa led gains,
rising 7.95 percent, followed by retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico , up 3.91 percent.
China also moved to boost liquidity on Wednesday,
surprising markets by lowering the reserve ratio for the
country's commercial lenders to ease a tight credit market and
boost its economy, which has been running at its weakest pace
since 2009.
China is Brazil's main trading partner and the main
purchaser of Latin American exports such as soybeans, iron ore,
and copper. Easier lending there could help Chinese companies
to borrow and expand, supporting demand for those commodities.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 2.85
percent for its largest rise since late October. Heavyweight
oil company Petrobras gained 2.99 percent and Itau
Unibanco , Brazil's largest private-sector bank, rose
5.98 percent.
Brazilian stocks have been getting some support from
anticipation the central bank would cut interest rates. After
local markets closed on Wednesday, the central bank slashed the
country's key rate to 11 percent from 11.5 percent, betting
Europe's debt crisis and a weak global economy will stymie
inflation pressures.
Chile's IPSA index rose 2.55 percent, led by the
the banking sector with Banco de Chile up 4.57 percent
and Santander Chile up 3.91 percent.
Minutes from Chile's central bank also showed a 25 basis
point rate cut being weighed during its November policy
meeting.