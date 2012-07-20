NEW YORK, July 20 (IFR) - The manipulation of Libor rates
increased losses for investors saddled with toxic assets in the
financial crisis, say lawyers and analysts evaluating the
prospects for litigation over the scandal.
Many collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) were hedged with
interest rate swaps, they say, and inflated payments on those
swaps siphoned away money that should have gone back to
investors.
Moreover, many CDOs are structured so that counterparties to
those swaps are paid first, even ahead of investors in the most
senior tranches of the structures -- many of which were already
performing badly in the throes of the financial crisis.
"Especially for CDOs whose underlying pool of securities had
to be 100% hedged, lower Libor meant ridiculously large payouts
each quarter to bank counterparties -- up to $8 million to $10
million per year for some deals," said Guillaume Fillebeen, a
director at PF2 Securities Evaluations, a consulting group
focusing on CDO evaluations for hedge funds and other asset
managers.
"The burden of having this payment is essentially like
having an extra senior tranche in the CDO. We are already
engaged on a CDO-related Libor case with a law firm, trying to
quantify how much the manipulation in the rate increased
losses," Fillebeen said.
"These are just the early stages. There will definitely be
more litigation around this topic -- possibly a class action."
The swaps contracts were widely used to hedge against
interest rate mismatches between fixed-rate assets and
floating-rate liabilities, or vice versa.
In the typical fixed-to-floating interest rate swap embedded
in many CDOs, the CDO structure agreed to pay out a fixed strike
rate over the life of the contract, while the counterparty,
typically a bank, paid back a floating-rate amount based on
Libor.
Investors complain that the CDOs' hefty fixed-rate quarterly
payouts -- generally set at 5% or higher in 2006 and 2007 --
have far eclipsed the unfairly diminished Libor-linked
floating-rate payments the structures received in return from
the counterparties.
EXORBITANT PAYMENTS
Legal experts say even a small increase in Libor from 2008
onward would have cut the CDOs' net payments significantly,
freeing up more money for investors, many of whom were already
badly burned when their securities turned sour in the crisis.
Many CDOs are still shelling out exorbitant quarterly
payments, experts say, and senior noteholders probably suffered
the most.
"If the CDO was on the receiving end of payments based on
Libor, and it was paid Libor plus 1% instead of Libor plus 3%,
that's a major problem, because over several years the CDO got
less than it should have," said Craig Wolson, a structured
finance lawyer and consultant who specializes in CDOs.
"Depending on the size of the interest rate swap, it could
be real money lost," Wolson said.
Charles Miller, a partner at the New York law firm of
Kasowitz Benson Torres & Friedman, said he was not aware of any
CDO litigation over Libor thus far, but that investors may have
an argument to make in court.
"Even in a CDO that had been liquidated, if you can prove
that noteholders received less value because swap payments were
a certain percentage higher than they should have been, there
may be a claim," Miller told IFR.
"Even prior to a CDO's collapse, or when the portfolio is
underperforming or reaching an event of default, at that point
investors were already getting shorted," he said.
TRUPS TAKE A HIT
While all structured finance CDOs containing interest rate
swaps may have been affected by the Libor manipulation, PF2's
Fillebeen reckons that so-called trust-preferred (TruPS) CDOs
were the worst hit, because their underlying assets pay a fixed
coupon for the first five to ten years, and then switch to
floating-rate. The fixed coupons therefore need to be hedged.
The underlying trust-preferred securities are hybrid
securities with characteristics of both subordinated debt and
preferred stock. They enable small banks and insurers to raise
capital on a tax-advantaged basis without diluting shareholder
equity. Because banks and insurers experienced significant
writedowns due to poorly performing residential and commercial
loans, many TruPS have defaulted since the crisis, impairing the
performance of CDOs that rely on their cashflows.
In one quarter of 2008, an $800 million TruPS CDO from FTN
Financial's I-Preferred Term Securities series (created in 2006)
paid out a net amount of about $2.2 million to its hedge
counterparties (the Libor rate quoted at the time was 2.80%),
according to Fillebeen's analysis.
Increasing Libor by 70 basis points would have reduced that
net amount to roughly $1.5 million quarterly, so the CDO would
have ended up saving some $2.8 million for each year that the
swaps were outstanding.
Even aside from the swap payment, had Libor been higher,
there would have been other benefits to investors, specialists
say. The floating-rate collateral would have generated more
interest, and accrued interest on the liabilities would have
been greater.
Ratings agencies have acknowledged the damaging effect of
the embedded swaps for at least two years. As recently as late
May, Moody's downgraded a 2005 TruPS CDO, Alesco Preferred
Funding VII, underlining that the swap was draining the excess
spread available to the transaction.
"The deal is negatively impacted by large imbalanced
fixed-floating interest rate swaps, resulting in payments to the
hedge counterparty that are absorbing a significant portion of
the excess interests," Moody's analysts wrote.
One managing director at another ratings agency who spoke to
aggrieved investors confirmed the problem, saying that deeply
distressed CDO bonds were not paying interest, and any cashflows
that came in were going out to the swap counterparties first.
Even more troubling for investors, the structures actually
allow the trustees to dip into principal proceeds to pay
interest.
"There would be more money available to the CDO if Libor was
higher in 2008 and after," the ratings manager said. "Investors
are not getting the money they're due."