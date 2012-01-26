Five Chinese firms failed to register overseas bond issuances - state planner
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
LONDON Jan 26 The British Bankers' Association released the following London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) for dollars, euro and sterling at its daily fixing.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS rates, calculated from Reuters' data, expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.
The change from the previous session is indicated in parenthesis.
BEIJING, June 13 Five Chinese companies did not register overseas bond issuances with authorities, China's state planner said in a statement on its website.
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official