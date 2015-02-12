* Italian linkers to re-enter key bond indices end-March
* Spanish bonds make their debut in late March
* French linkers seen as main loser as index weighting falls
* ECB QE buying revives demand for inflation-linked bonds
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 12 Italian inflation-linked bonds,
which lost favour when they were dropped from key bond indices
at the height of the debt crisis, are expected to outperform in
coming months after getting back into the indices.
Demand for the Italian bonds and for their euro zone peers
has picked up since the European Central Bank announced in
January a quantitative easing programme to revive inflation and
boost growth.
The Italian bonds, called linkers, are expected to be
reinstated to Barclays' World Government Inflation-Linked
(WGILB) and Euro Government Inflation-Linked (EGILB) bond
indices from March 31 after Barclays lowered its minimum credit-
rating requirement to Baa3/BBB- from A3/A-.
Spanish linkers, about a tenth of the market value of Italy,
will also join the indices -- among the most widely tracked by
bond investors.
Both Italy and Spain are rated Baa2, based on the middle
rating by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Analysts say
that even if Moody's downgrades Italy on Friday in a scheduled
review, it will still be eligible.
Italian bonds, or BTPeis, fell out of the indices in
mid-2012 after Moody's cut Italy's ratings to two levels above
junk, prompting index-tracking investors to dump the debt.
Inflation-linked euro zone bonds have been climbing back
from historical lows in recent weeks after the ECB included them
among the sovereign bonds it might buy. But the reinstatement of
Italian linkers has put them on track to outperform their French
and German peers.
The BTPei market "finds itself with potential buying from
the ECB and re-inclusion in the most widely followed inflation
index," said Jamie Searle, European and UK inflation strategist
at Citi. "It's definitely a double whammy. We would expect real
yields to move lower and breakevens to widen as well."
Investors in linkers get the annual coupon, which is usually
lower than on a nominal bond, plus the annual rate of inflation,
either in the domestic or euro zone economy. The difference
between nominal and inflation-linked yields is called the
breakeven rate.
According to Barclays Capital, Italian bonds are projected
to represent 33 percent of the EGILB index by market value.
France's top-ranked weighting -- which shot up after Italy
dropped out -- will fall to 47.3 percent from 73.4 percent.
Italy will be the fourth-largest market in the WGILB and
Spain the 10th largest out of 12 eligible global linker markets.
Real yields on Italian 10-year inflation-linked bonds
have dropped to 0.72 percent since the start
of the year from 1.30 percent. They are expected to keep falling
as investors whose portfolios track the index look to buy.
FLOWS
Some of the fall in real yields matches a rise in demand for
regular peripheral euro zone bonds. Investors are seeking higher
returns as yields on top-rated bonds are falling as the ECB
prepares to buy.
Real yields on 10-year German and French linkers have turned
negative, to around -0.68 percent and -0.38
percent respectively. That could give overseas
investors who snapped up French linkers -- the most liquid in
the euro zone -- another reason to switch into Italy.
"The Italian and Spanish curves have positive real yield,"
said Yanick Loirat, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset
Management. "When you see that the French curve has negative
real yields, if you hold your position it is difficult to make a
gain."
Estimates vary of how much cash might flow into Italy and
out of France, because of the uncertainty of the size of the
index-tracking funds. Citi assumes index-related demand for
Italy may be as much as 16 billion euros and sales of France
around 13 billion euros.
French outflows are expected to be offset by ECB purchases
in coming months of around 18 billion euros. But Italy still
emerges the winner with expected QE inflows of 10 billion euros.
"The total inflow into BTPei won't happen in one go," said
Searle at Citi. "However, it does create a very supportive
backdrop for that market, particularly when you overlay the
broader context, which is we expect QE buying to be supportive
for peripheral yields and drive further spread compression."