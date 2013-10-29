* Beef quotes help boost CME live cattle
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 29 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures settled lower on Tuesday, pressured by profit taking
after posting new contract highs three days in a row, traders
said.
CME December hogs ended 0.600 cent per lb lower at 91.350
cents after easing from a new contract high in electronic
trading of 92.200 cents.
February closed down 0.450 cents per lb at 94.100
cents, finishing off its new contract high of 94.750 cents.
Before Tuesday's session, CME hogs garnered support from
bouts of higher cash and wholesale pork values. December futures
were undervalued based on the exchange's hog index.
And worries that the spread of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea
virus (PEDv), which is fatal to piglets, on U.S. hog farms could
reduce supplies, motivated buyers.
On Tuesday, demand for pork at wholesale faded and packers
lowered bids for cash hogs.
Tuesday afternoon's wholesale pork price was at $94.04 per
hundredweight (cwt), down 77 cents from Monday, according to the
U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA data showed the average cash hog price in the closely
watched Iowa/Minnesota market was at $85.03 per cwt Tuesday
afternoon, down 35 cents from Monday.
December future's once-bullish relationship to CME's hog
index soured after that index slipped to 91.12 cents from 91.48
cents.
And investors wondered whether deferred-month hogs had
already factored in the potential impact of the PEDv virus on
future pork production.
"It gets to the point where you have to justify why we're
(futures) at these levels," a trader said.
BEEF PRICES UNDERPIN CATTLE
CME live cattle moved higher after wholesale beef prices
rose in six of the past seven days, traders and analysts said.
Packers raised wholesale costs to counter last week's $132
per cwt record high cash price. That move helped processors
recover some lost margins.
Tuesday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price was $204.24
per cwt, $1.12 higher than on Monday, and approached the June 5
high of $204.40. Select cuts rose 62 cents to $188.12.
U.S. beef packer margins on Tuesday were estimated at a
negative $38.20 per head, compared with a negative $52.35 on
Friday, and a negative $48.20 a week ago, according to
HedgersEdge.com.
Those who traded October futures, which will expire on Oct.
31, are expecting cash sales at a minimum of steady with a week
ago supported by beef price strength.
Market bears sold October in anticipation of weaker cash
returns as processors focus on improving their margins. And
there are more cattle up for sale this week.
Investors await the USDA's monthly cattle-on-feed and cold
storage reports on Thursday Oct. 31. The government postponed
the Oct. 18 cattle survey and Oct. 22 cold storage data due to
the U.S. government shutdown.
Analysts polled by Reuters said U.S. feedlot cattle
placements likely increased 1.2 percent in September from a year
earlier as lower-cost corn encouraged feedlots to buy young
cattle to fatten.
October live cattle futures closed up 0.250 cent at
133.400 cents per lb, with December 0.475 cent higher at
134.275 cents.
CME feeder cattle finished weaker as traders sold October
futures before that contract also expires on Oct. 31. Profit
taking weighed on remaining feeder cattle futures.
October feeder cattle closed at 165.425 cents per
lb, 0.550 cent lower, and November ended at 166.750
cents, down 0.325 cent.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)