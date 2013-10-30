* CME feeder cattle follow live cattle lower
* Pork price, fund sales rattle hog futures
* USDA cattle, storage reports on Thursday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 30 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by profit taking
after gaining in seven of the past nine sessions, traders and
analysts said.
Prior to Wednesday, futures climbed after tight supplies
last week drove prices for slaughter-ready cattle to a
record-high $132 per hundredweight (cwt).
And packers raised the price of beef sold to retailers in an
effort to counter the general shortage of supplies and recover
lost margins.
Wednesday morning's wholesale choice beef price was $205.31
per cwt, which was $1.07 higher than on Tuesday and eclipsed the
most recent high of $205.29 on June 4. Select cuts jumped $1.94
to $190.06.
Investors adjusted positions before the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters said U.S. feedlot cattle
placements likely increased 1.2 percent in September from a year
earlier as lower-cost corn encouraged feedlots to buy young
cattle to fatten.
U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co plans to resume sales of
the controversial Zilmax animal feed additive in the United
States and Canada after it completes an audit of how the product
is used, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Zilmax was credited for adding upwards of 30 pounds of beef
on cattle during their last few weeks in feedlots.
"It has nothing to do with December cattle futures. And it
may not make that much of a difference given cattle weights are
down only 5 pounds from a year ago without Zilmax," said Oak
Investment Group President Joe Ocrant.
Funds that trade CME live cattle and hogs sold December
futures and bought deferred months. They moved long positions
further out prior to similar moves expected next week by
followers of the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
Funds that follow the S&PGSCI will shift their December long
positions mainly into February and April. That shifting will be
for five days starting Nov. 7.
October live cattle futures, which will expire on
Thursday, closed down 0.050 cent at 133.350 cents per lb, with
December 1.150 cents lower at 133.125 cents.
Sell-stops and CME live cattle losses pulled down feeder
cattle futures.
October feeder cattle, which will also expire on
Thursday, finished at 165.225 cents per lb, down 0.200 cent.
November ended at 164.950 cents, 1.800 cents lower.
HOGS FALL WITH PORK PRICES
After climbing to contract highs for a fourth consecutive
session, CME hogs retreated, with investors pocketing profit as
wholesale pork prices turned lower, a trader said.
Processors discounted their costs of fresh pork at wholesale
to generate buying interest from grocers, he said.
"We're certainly seeing some strong drives to push up
wholesale beef, and the pork side is just collapsing," Linn
Group analyst John Ginzel said.
Wednesday morning's wholesale pork price was at $92.48 per
hundredweight (cwt), down $1.56 from Tuesday, according to the
USDA.
Fund liquidation undercut deferred hog contracts. Those
trading months recently surged on speculation that the spread on
U.S. hog farms of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv),
which is fatal to piglets, might reduce supplies in the months
ahead.
December hogs ended 0.950 cent per lb lower at
90.400 cents, sliding from an earlier contract high of 92.300
cents in electronic trading.
February closed 1.000 cent per lb lower at 93.100
cents, after posting a fresh contract high of 94.900 cents.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)