* CME live cattle snap 4-day win streak
* Feeder cattle contracts settle mixed
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures on Wednesday gained for a third day in a row, supported
by short-covering ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday, traders
said.
Fund buying developed after some CME hog contracts broke
through moving average resistance levels.
October closed 0.825 cent per lb higher at 95.925
cents. December ended at 90.500 cents, up 0.800 cent and
above the 20-day moving average of 90.12 cents.
The prospect that some packers may need hogs for the first
full week of production after Labor Day motivated speculative
buyers.
Currently, most processors are snug on inventories with
plants scheduled to be closed for Monday's holiday.
Wednesday afternoon's average price of hogs in the
Iowa/Minnesota region fell $1.26 per hundredweight (cwt) from
Tuesday to $92.31, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Wholesale pork demand could struggle until supermarkets
determine how much product cleared meat cases over the holiday
weekend.
The afternoon's wholesale pork price slumped $2.98 per cwt
from Tuesday to $100.18, primarily pulled down by the $13.94
plunge in pork belly costs.
Investors settling their accounts in perpetration for the
upcoming holiday could result in choppy market activity on
Thursday, traders and analysts said.
LIVE CATTLE TURN WEAK
CME live cattle finished weak for the first time in five
days, weighed by profit-taking and anticipation of steady to
lower prices for market-ready or cash cattle this week, traders
said.
August live cattle, which will expire on Friday,
ended down 0.350 cent per lb at 153.200, and October at
147.825, 0.425 cent lower.
Last week, cash cattle in Kansas and Nebraska moved at
mostly $153 to $155 per cwt.
Soft live cattle futures and packers buying for the
holiday-shortened workweek might pressure cash prices, said Oak
Investment Group President Joe Ocrant.
More cattle are available after packers bought fewer of
them last week. And, processors lowered wholesale beef prices to
attract last-minute Labor Day retail business.
On Wednesday afternoon, the government showed the choice
wholesale beef price down $1.07 per cwt from Tuesday at $247.41.
Select dropped 88 cents to $237.60.
Futures' price discounts to last week's cash cattle prices
mitigated Wednesday's market losses.
CME feeder cattle finished mixed with August futures guided
by ideas about where it will settle after expiration on
Thursday.
The September feeder cattle contract drew support from its
discount to CME's feeder cattle index at 217.68 cents.
Profit-taking undercut remaining feeder cattle trading
months.
August closed 0.625 cent per lb higher at 218.150
cents, and September up 0.275 at 214.475 cents. October
ended down 0.325 cent to 212.150 cents, and November
0.600 cent lower at 210.225 cents.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)