* Feeder cattle again notch record high
* CME hog futures settle mostly higher
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures closed lower on Monday as funds rolled their
positions by selling the October contract and buying deferred
months, traders said.
Funds trading in CME's live cattle and hog markets shifted
October long positions further back in a procedure known as the
"roll" by followers of the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
Monday was the first of five days for the S&PGSCI roll
process.
October live cattle ended at 158.525 cents per lb,
1.225 lower, and December down 0.075 cent at 160.850
cents.
Subsequent selling pared early-session advances led by
futures' discounts to last week's higher-than-expected prices
for market-ready or cash cattle.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at mostly
$163 per hundredweight (cwt), up as much as $8 from the week
before, feedlot sources said.
The recent upturn in wholesale beef values, though
encouraging, was largely attributed to packers charging grocers
more for product to offset high-priced cattle, they said.
Processors have to be concerned about moving beef with
National Pork Month in October, said AgriVisor Services Inc
analyst Dale Durchholz.
Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price jumped $2.72
per cwt from Friday to $251.39. Select rose $1.59 to $237.84,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Packers may curb slaughter rates to conserve margins and
reduce spending for supplies this week, traders said.
CME feeder cattle notched a new high for a third
straight day as corn prices edged lower.
September closed 1.425 cents per lb higher at
227.150 cents, and October 1.550 cents higher at 225.925
cents.
MOST HOG FUTURES END HIGHER
CME live hogs settled mostly higher after funds rolled
October positions into back months, which triggered more buying
after those contracts broke through key moving average levels.
The roll by funds dropped October below the key
100-day moving average of 105.46 cents. It closed 2.550 cents
per lb lower at 103.075 cents.
December ended up 0.600 cent at 96.050 cents, and
above the 100-day moving average of 95.01 cents. February
closed 1.050 cents higher at 92.475 cents and topped the
40-day moving average of 91.41 cents.
October's price premium to CME's hog index at 95.80 cents
discouraged buyers who worried that packers might soon slash
prices for slaughter-ready hogs as their margins tighten, said
traders.
The afternoon's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was up
$1.09 per cwt from Friday to $99.79, said USDA.
Pork packer margins for Monday were a positive $2.20 per
head, compared with a positive $6.65 on Friday, according to
Colorado-based analytics firm Hedgersedge.com.