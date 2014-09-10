* Feeder cattle futures close mostly lower
* CME hogs settle higher with cash prices
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 10 Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle settled mixed on Wednesday, supported by October
future's discount to last week's cash prices but pressured by
profit-taking, traders said.
October closed at 159.700 cents per lb, up 0.025
cent, and December down 0.175 cent to 162.100 cents.
Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains
moved at mostly $163 per hundredweight (cwt).
Futures struggled to find direction as market participants
awaited this week's cash cattle trade.
More cattle are available after packers bought fewer of them
last week due to higher prices. And some processors cut back
slaughters to conserve margins and lift wholesale beef values.
Wednesday morning's choice wholesale beef price gained 40
cents per cwt from Tuesday to $251.48. Select slipped 6 cents to
$238.62, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Beef packer margins for Wednesday were a positive $10.25 per
head, compared with a positive $39.25 on Tuesday and a positive
$27.80 a week ago, according to Colorado-based analytics firm
Hedgersedge.com.
Conversely, a few processors remain short on supplies which
might underpin cattle returns, feedlot sources said.
Funds trading in CME's live cattle and hog markets
periodically shifted October long positions into months further
back in a procedure known as the "roll" by followers of the
Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
Wednesday was the third of five days for the S&PGSCI roll
process.
CME feeder cattle closed mostly lower on
profit-taking after spiking to a record high driven by live
cattle market buying.
The September contract drew support from this week's feeder
cattle price strength in local markets.
September closed up 0.225 cents per to 228.850
cents. October ended 0.625 cent lower at 227.125 cents,
and November 0.775 cent lower at 225.475 cents.
HOGS SETTLE HIGHER
CME hogs closed in positive territory, helped by cash and
wholesale pork price advances, traders said.
October closed 1.325 cents per lb higher at 107.100
cents, and December up 0.400 cent to 98.650 cents.
The morning's wholesale pork price climbed $1.32 per cwt
from Tuesday to $106.60, USDA said.
Separate government data showed the morning's average hog
price in Iowa/Minnesota up 27 cents per cwt from Tuesday to
$101.49.
Tight supplies forced packers to hike bids for hogs while
topping off inventories for the rest of this week's production,
traders said.
Some retailers are already booking product in perpetration
for National Pork Month in October, they said.
Positive market fundamentals generated bull spreads, in
which traders bought the October contract and simultaneously
sold back months.
Despite CME hogs' gains on Wednesday, traders are nervous
about the October contract's premium to CME's hog index at 97.79
cents.
(Editing by Tom Brown)