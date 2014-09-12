(Corrects to "beef at wholesale" instead of "pork at wholesale"
in first paragraph)
* Feeder cattle contracts end higher
* Lower CME hog futures settlement
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures posted losses for a second straight day on
Friday, weighed down by lower prices for slaughter-ready or cash
cattle and beef at wholesale, traders said.
Futures finished off session lows helped by their discounts
to this week's cash cattle returns and sentiment that the recent
market selloff was overdone, they said.
October live cattle ended at 156.275 cents per lb,
1.100 cents lower, and December down 0.450 cent to
159.250.
Cash cattle in Kansas sold at $161 to $162 per hundredweight
(cwt), $1 to $2 lower than last week, feedlots sources said.
They reported cash trades of $161 in Texas, down $2 from a week
ago.
Investors await the sale of cattle in Nebraska where bids
stood at $158 per cwt against $164 asking prices, a feedlot
source said.
Friday morning's choice wholesale beef price sagged $1.01
per cwt from Thursday to $250.53. Select fell 82 cents to
$235.53, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Packers balked at spending more for cattle after their
margins turned red. And, beef demand typically wanes after Labor
Day as preparing meals indoors gradually replaces backyard
barbecues.
Funds trading in CME's live cattle and hog markets shifted
October long positions further back in a procedure known as the
'roll' by followers of the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).
Friday was the last day for the S&PGSCI roll process.
CME feeder cattle drew support from buy stops and soft corn
prices.
September closed 1.425 cents per lb higher at
229.475 cents, and October was up 0.325 cent to 225.925
cents.
HOG FUTURES FINISH LOWER
CME live hogs lost ground following mixed, rather than
higher, cash prices and weak wholesale pork values, traders and
analysts said.
October closed 0.675 cent per lb lower at 105.700
cents, and December at 96.300 cents, 0.900 cent lower.
The morning's average hog price in Iowa/Minnesota was up 54
cents per cwt from Thursday to $103.29, but down 24 cents in the
eastern Midwest at $96.38, USDA said.
Separate government data showed the morning's wholesale pork
price fell 98 cents per cwt from Thursday to $106.55.
Some packers hiked hog bids to round out this week's
production and carry supplies into early next week, a trader
said. Processors who are snug on inventories turned their
attention to trying to shore up their margins, he said.
Meanwhile, processors may have discounted the price of some
pork cuts to attract business for National Pork Month in October
and winter holiday ham interest.
On Monday, investors will monitor cash prices to see if they
have put in a near-term top, or resume their recent uptrend
based on tight supplies.
