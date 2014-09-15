By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Sept 15 Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures closed mixed on Monday after a choppy
session that lacked clear fundamental direction.
"People are waiting for this week's cash sales, but until
then there is nothing to trade off of," a trader said.
October live cattle ended at 156.350 cents per lb,
up 0.075 cent, and December down 0.225 cent at 159.025.
Last week, cash or market-ready cattle in Texas and Kansas
fetched $161 to $162 per hundredweight (cwt), feedlot sources
said.
October futures' discount to last week's cash cattle price
stirred bull spreads, in which traders bought that contract and
simultaneously sold December.
More cattle may be for sale after packers and feedlots in
Nebraska last week were unable to agree on a price, analysts and
traders said.
Some processors in the Northern Plains remain short on
supplies while others have up to two weeks of inventory, they
said.
Nonetheless, processors will be reluctant to bid up for
cattle given their fading margins and lackluster beef demand.
Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price fell 91 cents
per cwt from Friday to $249.02. Select dropped $1.26 to $233.28,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Beef packer margins for Monday were a negative $41.00 per
head, compared with a negative $13.00 on Friday and a positive
$35.05 a week ago, according to Colorado-based analytics firm
Hedgersedge.com.
CME feeder cattle closed weaker on profit-taking and the
uptick in corn prices.
Traders lightened up September long positions ahead of the
contract's Sept. 25 expiration date.
September closed 0.225 cent per lb lower at 229.250
cents, and October was at 225.850 cents, down 0.075
cent.
HOG FUTURES CLOSE MIXED
CME live hogs ended mixed, after an up-and-down session, as
sharply higher wholesale pork prices prompted traders to buy
October futures and at the same sell December, traders said.
October closed up 0.375 cent per lb at 106.075
cents, and December at 95.850 cents, down 0.450 cent.
USDA data showed the afternoon's wholesale pork price, or
cutout, jumped $2.28 per cwt from Friday to $108.85. The cutout
climb was primarily led by the $8.26 surge in costs for loins
that are mainly cut into pork chops and ribs.
Packers charged grocers more for pork to better their
margins and offset mostly higher cash hog prices in recent
weeks, a trader said.
Monday afternoon's average price of hogs in Iowa/Minnesota
was up 76 cents per cwt from Friday to $103.74, according to
USDA.
Pork packer margins for Monday were a positive $1.90 per
head, compared with a positive $6.80 on Friday and a positive
$2.20 a week ago, as estimated by Hedgersedge.com.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)