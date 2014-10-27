* Feeder cattle contracts end higher
* CME hogs futures settle lower
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures settled higher on Monday, fueled by the rebound
in wholesale beef prices that helped erase Friday's market
losses, traders said.
October closed 1.300 cents per lb higher at 169.550
cents, and December was 0.925 cents higher at 167.825
cents.
Monday morning's choice wholesale beef price rose $1.64 per
hundredweight (cwt) from Friday to $249.05. Select climbed $2.94
to $235.65, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The problem for futures was wholesale beef demand got
"crushed" last Friday, said AgriVisor senior market analyst Dale
Durchholz.
Beef sales typically slip this time of year as retailers
focus on hams and turkeys for the winter holidays, he said.
Packers may try to cut slaughter rates to cushion their
falling margins and offset high-priced cattle, another trader
said.
Last week, market-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains
fetched mostly $170 per cwt, which bested the previous record of
$166 set in set July.
Beef packer margins for Monday were negative $129.10 per
head, compared with negative $76.50 on Friday and negative
$71.50 a week earlier, according to Hedgersedge.com, the
Colorado-based analytics firm.
Newly reduced CME electronic live cattle, feeder cattle and
lean hogs trading hours go into effect later Monday.
Effective Dec. 15, CME plans to begin blended pit and
electronic livestock market settlement prices.
CME feeder cattle futures drew support from live cattle
market buying and short-covering.
Sharply higher corn prices limited feeder cattle contract
advances.
October closed 0.425 cent per lb higher at 238.325
cents per lb, and November was at 234.800 cents up 0.150
cent.
HOGS TURN LOWER
CME lean hogs posted losses in anticipation of continued
lower cash prices as supplies expand seasonally, traders said.
December finished 1.200 cents per lb lower at 89.050
cents, and February was down 0.650 cent to 88.225 cents.
The USDA's Monday morning direct cash hog prices were
unavailable. Hogs in the Midwest traded as much as $3 per cwt
lower, according to regional hog dealers.
On Monday, packers processed 432,000 hogs, their biggest
one-day kill since 435,000 on Feb. 3, based on USDA data.
Daily kills close to last year's levels suggested farmers
are moving hogs ahead of time to avoid lower prices, a trader
said. And, cooler fall temperatures and cheaper corn is allowing
hogs to put on weight quicker, he said.
Investors are watching to see how well the pork cutout holds
up, given increased tonnage while possibly supported by shoppers
eyeing pork rather than high-priced beef.
U.S. government data showed Monday morning's wholesale pork
price, or cutout, was up $2.84 per cwt from Friday to $101.09,
lifted by the $10.18 per cwt surge in costs for picnic shoulder
cuts.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)