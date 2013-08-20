* Feeder futures advance as corn retreats
* Futures' discount to cash lifts CME hogs
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 20 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures gained modestly on Tuesday in anticipation of
higher cash prices this week, traders and analysts said.
Spot August live cattle ended up 0.200 cent at
123.850 cents per lb. Most-actively traded October
closed up 0.075 cent at 128.150 cents.
No cash cattle bids or asking prices were reported by
feedlot sources so far this week.
Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $123 per
hundredweight (cwt). Live-basis cattle in Nebraska fetched $125.
Fewer cattle available for sale could prompt packers to
spend more for supplies.
And, processors may raise cash bids given their profitable
margins and as grocers buy beef to feature during the Sept. 2
U.S. Labor Day holiday.
"Most of the meat buying for the last summer grilling day of
the year is almost behind us. The market (futures) will lack
clear direction until we get into September," Livestock
Marketing Information Center director Jim Robb said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reported the wholesale choice beef price at $195.60 per cwt, up
38 cents from Monday. Select cuts dropped $1.33 to $184.32.
Spread traders at times bought nearby CME live cattle
contracts and sold deferred months with the view that cheaper
corn may increase cattle production.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for December 2013 delivery
fell 10 cents per bushel on the prospect of a big U.S. corn
harvest this fall.
CME feeder cattle drew support from modest live cattle
market advances and lower corn prices. Less-costly corn may ease
input costs for feedlot operators.
August feeder cattle futures closed at 155.400
cents, 0.500 cent per lb higher and September ended up
0.300 cent at 158.250 cents.
HOGS UP ON FUTURES' DISCOUNT TO CASH
Nearby CME hogs' discount to the exchange's hog index, which
was at 101.77 cents, encouraged buyers, traders said.
Futures made headway despite lower cash hog and wholesale
pork prices.
USDA on Tuesday morning reported the average hog price in
the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota market dropped 42 cents per cwt
to $93.07.
Separate government data Tuesday morning showed the
wholesale pork price, or cutout, at $102.46 per cwt, down 82
cents from Monday.
Packers are less aggressive about buying hogs while in the
midst of a seasonal buildup in supplies.
Some producers are sending hogs to market ahead of schedule
to avoid potentially lower cash bids with planned plant closures
over the three-day Labor Day holiday.
And grocers are seen buying less pork as they have all they
need heading into Labor Day.
October hogs ended at 86.950 cents per lb, 0.475
cent higher. December finished up 0.300 cent at 83.750
cents.