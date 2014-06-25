* USDA quarterly hog report set for Friday

* CME live cattle up on record beef prices

* Feeder cattle futures again hit new high

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, June 25 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell hard on profit-taking after spiking to a new high driven by record-high wholesale pork values and strong prices for slaughter-ready hogs, traders said.

Wednesday morning's wholesale pork price, or cutout, surged $2.51 per hundredweight (cwt) from Tuesday to $134.04, surpassing the April record of $133.74, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The cutout bounce reflects last-minute meat purchases by grocers looking to feature product for the July 4th holiday, a trader said.

USDA's morning direct hog prices were unavailable. Cash hogs in the Midwest sold steady to up $2 per cwt as packers actively bought supplies for next week, hog dealers said.

They said processors may pressure hog bids soon with plants scheduled to be closed at least one day for the holiday.

Fund liquidation and sell stops hastened futures losses.

Jitters before the government's quarterly hog report on Friday severely undercut deferred CME hog contracts.

Analysts expect Friday's data to show the pig virus reduced U.S. hog supplies while fueling herd expansion due to high hog prices and cheaper feed costs.

July hogs closed down 1.125 cents per lb to 129.300, and August 2.425 cents lower at 128.650 cents.

CATTLE RISE WITH RECORD BEEF PRICES

CME live cattle closed higher after choice beef prices reached an all-time high following the same feat by select cuts on Tuesday, traders and analysts said.

The morning wholesale price for choice beef rose $1.90 per cwt higher to $245.56, eclipsing the March record of $244.08. Select beef was at $238.28, down 6 cents from Tuesday's record, based on USDA data.

"Surging beef prices obviously suggest demand is proving very strong, but one also has to suspect the usual seasonal surge in cattle marketings isn't proving very large either," said Doane Advisory Services economist Dan Vaught.

Record beef prices, futures' gains and profitable packer margins stirred expectations for steady-to-higher prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle this week.

Last week, cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at $150 per cwt, and $148 to $150 in Nebraska.

Beef packer margins for Wednesday were at positive $99.14 per head, compared with a positive $92.15 on Tuesday and a positive $47.80 a week ago, as calculated by industry analytics firm HedgersEdge.com.

June live cattle finished 0.800 cent per lb higher at 151.950 cents, and August up 0.925 cent to 150.650 cents.

CME feeder cattle scored a new high for a second consecutive session, helped by higher live cattle futures, fund buying and weak corn prices.

August closed up 1.500 cents per lb at 212.125 cents, and September at 213.900 cents, 1.700 cents higher. (Editing by Grant McCool)