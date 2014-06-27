(Corrects 11th paragraph to show Texas and Kansas cash cattle
price high at $154 per cwt, not $155)
* USDA quarterly hog report set for 2 p.m. CDT
* CME live cattle fall despite record cash prices
* Feeder cattle futures follow lower live cattle
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, June 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures closed higher on Friday, supported by short-covering and
positioning before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
quarterly hog report at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), traders said.
Analysts expect Friday's data to show the Porcine Epidemic
Diarrhea virus hurt U.S. hog supplies while high hog prices
fueled herd expansion.
Market bulls recently liquidated long positions in
anticipation of a potentially bearish USDA hog report.
"With the beating those months have taken this week, the hog
report is already being baked into the cake," independent
livestock futures trader Dan Norcini said.
Expectations packers will need fewer hogs, due to plant
closures for the Fourth of July holiday, discouraged futures
buyers.
Friday morning's average price for cash hogs in the
Iowa/Minnesota region dropped 68 cents per hundredweight (cwt)
from Thursday to $125.28.
Wholesale pork demand could wane after supermarkets buy all
they need to feature for barbecues over the three-day holiday
weekend.
The morning's wholesale pork price was up 8 cents per cwt
from Thursday to $131.89, according to USDA data.
July hogs closed up 1.050 cents per lb to 130.900,
and August 1.025 cents higher at 129.825 cents.
PROFIT-TAKING TRUMPS RECORD CATTLE PRICES
CME live cattle ended lower on profit-taking that
overshadowed record-high prices for slaughter-ready, or cash,
cattle, traders said.
Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas moved at an all-time high of
$154 per cwt, up $4 from a week ago. Cash cattle in Nebraska
sold at a record $155 versus $148 to $150 last week.
Investors had already anticipated a higher cash cattle
market and took profits before Monday, the last trading day of
the quarter, a trader said.
"Packers paid up for cattle because of tight supplies and
so far, the high price of beef has not stopped demand," said Oak
Investment Group president Joe Ocrant.
USDA's morning data showed wholesale price for choice beef
rose $1.06 per cwt to $246.07, surpassing Thursday's record.
Select beef was at $237.51, down 5 cents.
Beef prices surged this week, fueled by strong retail
demand for grilling, robust U.S. beef exports and scarce cattle
numbers after several years of drought hurt crops.
With this week's cash cattle trade completed, Monday's
session could prove volatile as investors even up positions on
the final trading session for the quarter.
June live cattle, which will expire on Monday,
finished 1.500 cents per lb lower at 152.250 cents, and August
down 1.625 cents to 151.125 cents.
CME feeder cattle ended lower, pressured by profit-taking
and live cattle market losses.
August closed down 0.800 cent per lb to 214.325
cents, and September at 215.900 cents, 1.000 cents
lower.
(Editing by Tom Brown)