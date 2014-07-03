* Feeder cattle futures follow live cattle
* Expected high cash prices boost CME hogs
By Meredith Davis
CHICAGO, July 3 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures settled higher on Thursday in light pre-holiday
volume, gaining on follow-through buying a day after cash market
prices touched highs, traders said.
Cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded mostly at $158 per
hundredweight (cwt) on Wednesday, $3 higher than the previous
week. Strong demand for U.S. beef and tight cattle supplies have
supported higher prices for cattle in the cash market.
Short-covering also lent support to the CME live cattle
futures, said Craig Turner, commodities broker at Daniels
Trading.
"You may not want to be short heading into the long
weekend," Turner said.
Rising wholesale beef prices continued to be a strong
indicator of increasing demand for beef.
Thursday morning's wholesale price for choice beef was at
$248.65 per cwt, up 99 cents from Wednesday. Select beef cuts
were at $241.25 per cwt, up $1.13, according to U.S. Department
of Agriculture data.
Tropical Storm Arthur, heading for the U.S. East Coast, was
monitored by investors as the storm could likely dampen demand
for holiday meat purchases and consumption.
CME livestock markets closed early, at noon CDT (1700 GMT),
on Thursday for the U.S. July Fourth holiday.
August live cattle finished up 2.675 cents per lb at
155.000 cents, and October was up 1.225 cents at 156.900
cents.
CME feeder cattle followed live cattle higher. Traders await
the results of the government's crop supply and demand report to
be released on Friday next week.
The monthly report could indirectly impact feeder cattle
prices as the U.S. corn crop is projected to be a bumper crop
this autumn, traders said.
August closed up 1.425 cents per lb at 217.625, and
September 1.275 cents higher at 218.825 cents.
HOG FUTURES CLOSE HIGHER
CME July and August hogs finished higher, supported by the
expectation of higher prices in the cash market next week.
Most packers planned to be closed on Friday and Saturday for
the holiday, but cash hog dealers said several will need hogs
for next week.
"I hear packers are going to be bidding strong for cash hogs
next week. They raised the bids yesterday out of concern for
next week, so I'm looking for continued strength in the cash hog
market," said Dennis Smith, a broker at Archer Financial
Service.
The expectation of higher cash hog prices combined with
slightly higher wholesale pork values boosted July and August
futures.
Government data showed the wholesale pork price on Thursday
morning at $133.74 per cwt, up 57 cents from Wednesday.
Front month July's gains were limited by its premium to the
exchange's hog index at 128.17, traders said.
July hogs closed 0.925 cent per lb higher at
131.725, and August closed up 1.250 cents at 131.600
cents. October also finished up 1.650 cents at 116.750
cents.
(Editing by Grant McCool; and Peter Galloway)