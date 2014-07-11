* Feeder cattle off morning lows
* CME hogs settle flat to higher
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, July 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle futures on Friday closed higher after volatile
action, stirred by short-covering following recent market losses
pegged to fund selling and sagging cash prices, traders said.
Despite this week's lower prices for market-ready or cash
cattle, futures remained underpriced based on those returns
which attracted buyers.
August live cattle finished 0.975 cent per lb higher
at 149.125 cents, and October rose 0.925 cents to
151.650 cents.
Cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $155 to $156 per
hundredweight (cwt), down $2 to $3 than last week's all-time
highs.
Packers resisted spending more for cattle to conserve their
margins while awaiting the delayed seasonal increase in
supplies.
Investors are watching wholesale beef prices that are
expected to top out soon as hot weather deters consumers from
eating heavier meals.
Friday morning's wholesale price for choice beef dropped 88
cents per cwt from Thursday to $251.29 per cwt. Select beef
reached $244.66, topping Thursday's record, according to U.S.
Department of Agriculture data.
CME livestock fund investors sporadically liquidated their
August long positions, and mainly bought October futures, in a
procedure known as the "roll" by followers of the Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&P GSCI).
Friday was the fourth of five days for the S&P GSCI roll
process.
CME feeder cattle finished weak in choppy trading on fund
liquidation, but were off morning lows due to late-session
short-covering.
"When you have a lot of funds in a thinly traded market, it
tells me they don't know how to get out," said Citigroup futures
specialist Sterling Smith.
Lower corn prices in reaction to Friday morning's bearish
USDA grain reports cushioned CME feeder cattle's initial fall.
August closed down 0.225 cents per lb to 210.375
cents, and September 0.575 lower at 211.625.
HOG FUTURES GAIN ON SHORT-COVERING
CME hog futures closed flat to higher on short-covering,
said traders.
Deferred-months' discounts to CME's hog index at 130.93
cents aided market advances, they said.
Cash hog prices will be key in the coming weeks as tighter
supplies due to the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus clash with
heavier hogs helped by cheaper corn.
USDA morning direct market hog price data was unavailable.
Hog prices in the U.S. Midwest traded steady to $1.00 per cwt
lower, according to hog dealers.
CME hog August and October buying returned both contract
above their respective moving average support levels.
July hogs closed unchanged at 132.800 cents per lb.
August ended up 0.725 cent to 128.675 cents, and
above the 40-day moving average of 128.59 cents. October
closed 0.850 cent higher at 113.800 cents and over the 20-day
moving average of 112.35 cents.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Grant McCool)