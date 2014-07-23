* Firm CME live cattle settlement
* Feeder cattle futures end higher
* USDA cattle reports set for Friday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, July 23 Most Chicago Mercantile
Exchange hog futures on Wednesday closed down the 3-cents per lb
maximum daily price limit in the wake of fund liquidation,
traders said.
August ended 3.000 cents per lb lower at 124.575
cents, and October at 110.450, 3.000 cents lower.
Packers snug on supplies for the week, and grocers reluctant
to book large amounts of pork at near-record prices, prompted
initial CME hog market selling.
The average price of hogs Wednesday morning in the western
Midwest, eased 79 cents per hundredweight (cwt) from Tuesday to
$125.19, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Separate USDA data showed the morning's price for pork at
wholesale at $133.38 per cwt, down 46 cent from Tuesday.
FIRM LIVE CATTLE SETTLEMENT
CME live cattle futures settled higher after a volatile
session, supported by expectations for higher cash prices this
week, traders said.
CME live cattle brushed off a portion of the early-session's
profit-taking losses.
August live cattle finished up 0.100 cent per lb to
156.050 cents, and October gained 0.125 cent to 158.000.
Packers short on supplies are expected to spend more for
cattle while passing that cost on to grocers in the form of
higher-priced beef, a trader said.
Cash cattle bids in Texas and Kansas developed at $156 per
cwt. Last week, cash cattle in the southern Plains moved at
mostly $155 per cwt, with sales of $156 to $157 in Nebraska.
Wednesday morning's wholesale price for choice beef slipped
74 cents per cwt from Tuesday to $252.03. Select beef rose $1.54
to a record $247.33, the USDA said.
The government on Friday will issue the monthly
Cattle-On-Feed report along with the twice-yearly cattle
inventory survey that was reinstated after it was initially
scrapped due to budget issues.
With respect to the on-feed report, most analysts believe
fewer cattle entered feedlots last month than a year ago after
lush grazing pastures allowed them to be nourished outside
feedyards longer.
The inventory report has no comparative data for July of
last year, making it difficult to determine the upcoming
survey's long-term implications, said University of Missouri
economist Ron Plain.
He said CME cattle investors tend to focus on the monthly
cattle reports because they wield more near-term industry and
market influence.
CME feeder cattle contracts drew support from periodic live
cattle market firmness and anticipation of fewer calves coming
to market ahead.
August closed 1.225 cents per lb higher at 217.250
cents and September up 1.625 cents to 218.400.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Diane Craft)