* Firm CME live cattle settlement
* Feeder cattle close mixed
* USDA cattle report on Friday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, July 24 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures on Thursday finished lower, pulled down by softer cash
hog and wholesale pork prices, traders said.
August finished 1.375 cents per lb lower at 123.200
cents, and October at 107.900, 2.550 cents lower.
The average price of market-ready, or cash, hogs Thursday
morning in the eastern Midwest, fell $1.11 per hundredweight
(cwt) from Wednesday to $123.68, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
USDA data showed the morning's wholesale pork price at
$131.95 per cwt, down 65 cents from Wednesday largely due to the
nearly $8 slump in pork belly costs.
Some processors bought enough hogs for the rest of this
week's production, which further weighed on cash values.
Also, mild mid-summer temperatures are allowing hogs to gain
weight quickly, which is helping to offset tight supplies caused
by the virus that has killed millions of pigs since last year.
Bargain hunting and futures' discounts to CME's hog index,
at 132.04, helped cushion market losses and might support hog
trading months on Friday, traders said.
LIVE CATTLE FINISH FIRM
CME live cattle futures retained a portion of the session's
earlier gains, despite a rash of profit-taking that briefly
landed some contracts in negative territory.
August live cattle finished up 0.500 cent per lb to
156.550 cents, and October gained 0.050 cent to 158.050.
Futures spiked at first, driven by record-high prices for
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle after packers found themselves
short of supplies.
A few cash cattle in Kansas hit an all-time high of $162 per
cwt, up $7 from last week, feedlot sources said. Cash cattle in
Nebraska fetched $162 per cwt, $6 to $7 higher than a week ago,
they said.
Still, some investors pocketed profits before Friday's
government monthly Cattle-On-Feed report, but later placed long
bets after beef cutout prices jumped to all-time highs.
Analysts expect Friday's report to show fewer cattle entered
feedlots last month than a year ago as ample pastures allowed
ranchers to fatten animals outside of feeding pens
longer.
Thursday morning's wholesale price, or cutout, for choice
beef surged $3.28 per cwt from Wednesday to a record $255.87.
Select beef climbed $3.76 to a new top of $252.47, the USDA
said.
Less product flowing into retail channels helped boost the
cutout, a trader said. He also cited "perfect" grilling weather
so far in parts of the country for beef price strength.
And, he said processors upped the price of beef at wholesale
to counter higher prices for cattle.
CME feeder cattle closed mixed, supported by firm live
cattle contracts but pressured by profit-taking.
August closed up 0.075 cent per lb to 217.325 cents
and September slipped 0.350 cent to 218.050.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)