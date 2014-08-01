* Feeder cattle futures extend losses
* Mixed CME hog futures settlement
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 1 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures settled lower on Friday, partly pressured by
residual profit-taking and fund liquidation after Thursday's
deep losses, traders said.
However, futures closed off morning lows following initial
reports of a less-than-expected decline in the price for
market-ready, or cash, cattle.
"Judging by big futures losses on Thursday and today, I
thought we'd take $2 to $3 off cash," a trader said.
Investors await returns for unsold cattle after those in
Kansas and Nebraska fetched $163 per hundredweight (cwt), mostly
$1 lower than last week in both states.
While some packers needed supplies for next week's
production, others purchased cattle for delivery as far ahead as
early September, a feedlot source said.
Sell stops and fund selling hastened early-session live
cattle losses. But, futures' price discount to cash returns at
times cushioned the fall.
Traders are monitoring beef cutout prices for signs of
demand topping out.
Friday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price, or cutout,
slipped 53 cents per lb from Thursday to $263.13. Select beef
slid $2.48 to $258.12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Cattle slaughters are below a year ago, but the sizable
increase in cattle weights is adding tonnage on the back end,
said West Oak Commodities analyst Tom Tippens.
Consumers may push back against high-priced beef as pork
prices move lower, traders said.
August live cattle closed down 0.625 cent per lb to
157.300, and October was 1.325 lower at 156.000 cents
per lb.
CME feeder cattle felt pressure from profit-taking and
selling in the live cattle market.
August finished down 0.400 cent per lb to 220.275,
and September 1.300 lower at 219.900 cents per lb.
HOGS FINISH MIXED
CME hogs settled mixed after a choppy session.
August finished unchanged at 118.025 cents per lb,
October closed 0.350 cent per lb lower at 102.825 cents,
and December was up 0.225 cent at 94.400 cents.
August futures drew support from its discount to CME's hog
index at 126.83 cents.
Eroding prices for slaughter-ready hogs and pork at
wholesale limited August advances and pressured October futures.
The Friday afternoon average price of hogs in Iowa/Minnesota
sagged $1.62 per cwt from Thursday, to $119.56, based on USDA
data.
Government data showed the afternoon's wholesale pork price
at $127.32 per cwt, down $1.71 from Thursday.
An unexpected surplus of heavy-weight hogs has pulled down
cash prices and led to increased pork tonnage, traders and
analysts said.
Investors sold October futures and simultaneously bought
back months with the view that the pig virus that killed
millions of pigs since last year will mainly hurt production
beginning this fall.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)