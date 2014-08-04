* Live cattle futures settle mixed

* CME feeder cattle finish higher

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Aug 4 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures ended mostly higher on Monday, supported by short-covering and bargain hunting, but traders said the August contract ended lower on abundant supply.

August closed down 0.950 cent per lb to 117.075 cents. October closed 0.800 cent per lb higher at 103.625 cents, and December up 0.950 at 95.350 cents.

"I think it (futures) got too cheap," said JBS Trading Co. president James Burns.

August futures bowed to lower returns for plentiful supplies of heavy-weight slaughter-ready hogs. Producers marketed animals ahead of schedule with the view that prices may have peaked for the summer.

Monday morning's average hog price in the eastern Midwest dropped $1.16 per hundredweight (cwt) to $115.56, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Speculators bought deferred months in the belief that the deadly pig virus on farms will mainly reduce production during that period.

Traders will track retail pork values for signs of grocers booking product to feature for the September 1 U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend, the last grilling holiday of the summer.

USDA data showed the morning's wholesale pork price at $127.89 per cwt, up 57 cents from Friday.

MIXED CATTLE SETTLEMENT

CME live cattle settled mixed after a choppy session, with nearby months supported by short-covering and futures' discounts to last week's prices for market-ready or cash cattle.

August live cattle closed 0.925 cent per lb higher at 158.225, and October up 0.225 to 156.225 cents. December and February ended down 0.100 cent per lb at 156.325 and 156.625 cents.

Last Friday, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains mostly traded at $162 to $164 per cwt, steady to down $2 from the week before, said feedlot sources.

Traders bought August and October contracts, and at the same time sold back months, in a trading strategy known as bull spreads.

People nervous about futures being at such a high level periodically sold, only to be proven wrong by better-than-expected beef demand for this time of year, said Wagnon Commodities owner Lynn Wagnon.

Beef cutout values declined on Monday, but are still at historic highs as cooler-than-usual mid-summer temperatures sustain outdoor cookouts.

Monday morning's choice wholesale beef price was down 88 cents per lb from Friday to $262.25. Select beef slipped 15 cents to $257.97, the USDA said.

Packers may again try to pressure cash prices this week by drawing from cattle that were contracted against the futures market, traders and analysts said.

CME feeder cattle closed higher on short-covering, fund buying and strong prices for feeder cattle in local markets.

August finished up 0.700 cent per lb to 220.975, and September up 0.775 cent to 220.675 cents. (Editing by Tom Brown)