* Live cattle futures settle mixed
* CME feeder cattle finish higher
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 4 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
futures ended mostly higher on Monday, supported by
short-covering and bargain hunting, but traders said the August
contract ended lower on abundant supply.
August closed down 0.950 cent per lb to 117.075
cents. October closed 0.800 cent per lb higher at
103.625 cents, and December up 0.950 at 95.350 cents.
"I think it (futures) got too cheap," said JBS Trading Co.
president James Burns.
August futures bowed to lower returns for plentiful supplies
of heavy-weight slaughter-ready hogs. Producers marketed animals
ahead of schedule with the view that prices may have peaked for
the summer.
Monday morning's average hog price in the eastern Midwest
dropped $1.16 per hundredweight (cwt) to $115.56, said the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
Speculators bought deferred months in the belief that the
deadly pig virus on farms will mainly reduce production during
that period.
Traders will track retail pork values for signs of grocers
booking product to feature for the September 1 U.S. Labor Day
holiday weekend, the last grilling holiday of the summer.
USDA data showed the morning's wholesale pork price at
$127.89 per cwt, up 57 cents from Friday.
MIXED CATTLE SETTLEMENT
CME live cattle settled mixed after a choppy session, with
nearby months supported by short-covering and futures' discounts
to last week's prices for market-ready or cash cattle.
August live cattle closed 0.925 cent per lb higher
at 158.225, and October up 0.225 to 156.225 cents.
December and February ended down 0.100 cent per
lb at 156.325 and 156.625 cents.
Last Friday, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains mostly traded at
$162 to $164 per cwt, steady to down $2 from the week before,
said feedlot sources.
Traders bought August and October contracts, and at the same
time sold back months, in a trading strategy known as bull
spreads.
People nervous about futures being at such a high level
periodically sold, only to be proven wrong by
better-than-expected beef demand for this time of year, said
Wagnon Commodities owner Lynn Wagnon.
Beef cutout values declined on Monday, but are still at
historic highs as cooler-than-usual mid-summer temperatures
sustain outdoor cookouts.
Monday morning's choice wholesale beef price was down 88
cents per lb from Friday to $262.25. Select beef slipped 15
cents to $257.97, the USDA said.
Packers may again try to pressure cash prices this week by
drawing from cattle that were contracted against the futures
market, traders and analysts said.
CME feeder cattle closed higher on short-covering, fund
buying and strong prices for feeder cattle in local markets.
August finished up 0.700 cent per lb to 220.975, and
September up 0.775 cent to 220.675 cents.
(Editing by Tom Brown)