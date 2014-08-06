CHICAGO Aug 6 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures on Wednesday closed firm, supported by their
discounts to last week's prices for market-ready or cash cattle,
traders said.
CME hogs also posted gains, helped by short-covering after
brushing aside lower cash and wholesale prices, they said.
The live cattle market chopped around throughout the session
as investors wait for this week's cash cattle returns, that
could draw pressure from ebbing beef cutout values.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains traded at mostly
$162 to $164 per cwt.
Wednesday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price, or
cutout, dropped $1.30 per lb from Tuesday to $261.97. Select
beef sagged 98 cents to $255.77, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
Futures earlier drifted lower because the wholesale product
market is struggling and packers will resist bidding up for
cattle, said Linn Group analyst John Ginzel.
Packers cut slaughters to counter generally tight cattle
supplies. They are also drawing from animals contracted against
the futures market to avoid spending more for cattle.
From Monday to Wednesday, packers processed 340,000 head of
cattle, down 20,000 from last year, according to USDA.
August live cattle closed up 0.100 cent per lb to
158.550, above the 10-day moving average of 158.36 cents.
October 0.300 cent higher at 155.950 cents, and above
the 20-day moving average of 155.63 cents.
CME feeder cattle finished narrowly mixed, supported by
their discounts to the exchanges feeder index at 124.56 cents,
but pressured by higher corn prices.
August finished up 0.075 cent per lb to 221.325.
September closed unchanged at 220.725 cents. October
ended down 0.075 cent to 219.975 cents.
HOGS FIND SUPPORT
Short-covering and bargain hunting landed CME hogs in
positive territory, in spite of sufficient numbers of
heavy-weight hogs that pressured prices for market hogs and
prices for pork at wholesale.
The afternoon's average price of hogs in Iowa/Minnesota
dropped 56 cents per cwt from Tuesday, to $116.15, the USDA
said.
Separate government data showed the afternoon's wholesale
pork price at $126.31 per cwt, $1.65 lower than Tuesday.
Cooler temperatures are keeping hogs from losing as much
weight as they would normally during hot weather, said Ginzel.
Heavy hog weights lessened the impact of lost production from
the deadly pig virus, he said.
Speculators bought deferred hog contracts with the view
that the pig virus will led to fewer hogs beginning this fall.
August closed up 0.550 cent per lb to 116.400
cents, and October ended 0.525 cent higher at 102.200
cents.
(Editing by Marguerita Choy)