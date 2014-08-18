CHICAGO Aug 18 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures on Monday finished higher for a third session in
a row, supported by spillover short-covering from late last
week, traders said.
August live cattle ended 1.000 cents per lb higher
at 151.600, and October was up 0.800 cent at 148.550
cents.
Futures were underpriced to last week's prices for
market-ready, or cash, cattle which attracted buyers.
Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at mostly
$155 to $156 per hundredweight (cwt), $4 to $5 lower than the
week before, feedlot sources said.
Market participants await cash cattle prices this week that
some traders believe may be close to bottoming out following two
weeks of losses.
"Traders had to rationalize futures' discount to cash and
have to decide whether the drop in cash last week was a
correction or the beginning of a down move," said Oak Investment
Group president Joe Ocrant.
Cash prices in recent weeks declined faster than wholesale
beef values, which enhanced packer margins.
Beef packer margins for Monday were a positive $70.75 per
head, compared with a positive $61.20 on Friday and a positive
$35.35 a week ago, according to Colorado-based analytics firm
Hedgersedge.com.
Traders are tracking wholesale beef prices for signs that
grocers have most of the product they need to feature for Labor
Day holiday cookouts.
CME feeder cattle futures also closed higher for a third
successive session, supported by live cattle market advances and
lower corn prices.
Traders cited steady to $4 per cwt higher prices for feeder
cattle in local markets.
August closed up 0.800 cent per lb at 218.025 cents,
and September at 216.075 cents, 0.975 cent higher.
HOG FUTURES END MIXED
CME hog futures settled mixed, supported by their discounts
to CME's hog index at 114.70 cents but pressured by
deteriorating cash and wholesale prices, traders said.
October ended up 0.150 cent at 95.100 cents per lb,
and December down 0.175 cent at 88.875 cents.
Monday afternoon's average price of hogs in the
Iowa/Minnesota market fell $1.81 per cwt from Friday to $101.85,
the USDA said.
Separate government data showed the afternoon's wholesale
pork price slid 78 cents per cwt from Friday to $111.02.
After cutting kills and allowing heavier hogs, packers have
enough supplies to make up for an estimated 8 million pigs
killed by the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus since May 2013, a
Midwest hog dealer said.
Downward spiraling hog prices prompted farmers to move
animals to market earlier than they would have otherwise, he
said.
Bullish traders believe that eroding hog prices will
stabilize when retail pork demand improves and packers buy
supplies before closing plants during the three-day Labor Day
holiday.
