* Live cattle contracts close firm
* CME feeder cattle end mostly lower
* USDA cattle, storage reports on Friday
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Aug 21 Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog
contracts closed higher on Thursday on short-covering and
futures' discount to CME's hog index at 109.25 cents.
October and December ended 1.125 cents
higher at 93.625 and 87.550 cents per lb, respectively.
CME hogs had a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 15. A
RSI below 30 suggests the market is oversold and subject to an
upward correction.
In recent weeks, hog futures felt pressure from downward
trending prices for slaughter-ready, or cash, hogs pegged to
ample numbers of heavyweight animals.
Thursday morning's average price of hogs in the western
Midwest dropped $1.33 per hundredweight (cwt) from Wednesday to
$95.03, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Plentiful heavy hogs increased the amount of pork available
to retailers, which periodically weighed on pork values.
USDA data showed the morning wholesale pork price, or
cutout, at $108.02 per cwt, up 77 cents from Wednesday when it
was $2.41 lower than on Tuesday.
"The cutout printed higher when everyone expected it to be
lower, which caught some people off guard," said AgFutures
Managed Investments trader Tom Cawthorne.
Whether Thursday's rally will carryover into Friday is
unknown given current market volatility, said Cawthorne.
LIVE CATTLE UP SLIGHTLY
CME live cattle finished moderately higher after a choppy
session, supported by short-covering and futures' discounts to
prices for slaughter-ready or cash cattle.
August live cattle ended 0.400 cent per lb higher at
149.650, and October at 145.550, up 0.150 cents.
On Thursday morning, a small number of cash cattle moved in
Kansas at $153 per hundredweight (cwt), up $1 from Wednesday but
down $2 from last week, according to feedlot sources.
Cash cattle bids elsewhere in the U.S. Plains were $152,
with no word from processors, they said.
Investors see the slowdown in wholesale beef demand and
outlook for an seasonal bump in supplies weighing on cash
returns.
Thursday morning's choice wholesale beef price fell $1.03
per cwt from Wednesday at $250.52. Select dipped 56 cents to
$242.51, the USDA said.
Traders adjusted position's before Friday's USDA monthly
Cattle-On-Feed report.
Analysts expect the data to show less cattle placed in
feedlots last month due to expensive calves that discouraged
some feedyards from buying them.
On Friday, USDA will simultaneously issue the monthly cold
storage data, including total July beef and pork inventories.
CME feeder cattle closed mostly lower, with back months down
on fund buying and weaker deferred live cattle futures.
August feeder cattle drew support from its discount to the
exchange's feeder cattle index at 218.27 cents.
August closed up 0.250 cent per lb at 215.200 cents.
September ended 1.825 cents lower at 209.425, and
October down 1.775 cents at 208.600.
