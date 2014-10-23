* Feeder cattle futures close higher
* USDA cattle report set for Friday
* CME hogs contracts settle lower
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 23 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures touched a new high on Thursday in response
to record-high prices for market-ready, or cash, cattle, traders
said.
Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas fetched $170 per
hundredweight (cwt), up $6 from last week, and surpassed an
all-time high of $166 set in parts of the U.S. Plains in July.
Futures' recent rally and tight supplies forced packers to
bid up for cattle despite their unprofitable margins and the
morning's pullback in wholesale beef prices, traders said.
Thursday morning's choice wholesale beef price sagged 66
cents per cwt from Wednesday to $250.34. Select dropped 49 cents
to $234.58, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA).
Beef packer margins for Thursday were negative $56.20 per
head, compared with negative $64.70 on Wednesday and negative
$54.90 a week earlier, according to Colorado-based analytics
firm Hedgersedge.com.
Investors periodically adjusted positions ahead of the
government's monthly Cattle-On-Feed report on Friday.
Most analysts expect Friday's report to show placements of
cattle in U.S. feedlots increased in September compared with a
year ago.
CME Group will reduce electronic trading hours for
its livestock markets effective Monday, Oct. 27.
October and December closed up 1.000 cent
per lb at 169.050 cents and 169.100 cents, respectively.
Live cattle market gains and fund buying drove up CME feeder
cattle futures.
October closed up 0.775 cent to 240.225 cents per
lb, and November 1.525 cents higher at 236.700 cents.
HOGS SETTLE LOWER
CME lean hogs settled lower on expectations that cash prices
would maintain their 10-day slide as supplies grow seasonally,
traders said.
December finished 1.025 cent lower at 88.725 cents
per lb, and February down 0.400 cent to 87.450 cents.
The morning's average hog price in the western Midwest
region slumped $3.20 per cwt from Wednesday to $88.98, said
USDA.
"In the short term, there are plenty of hogs and product has
come under pressure. But we've priced in a lot of the bad news
already," said Tom Cawthorne, a trader with AgFutures Managed
Investments.
Producers are moving hogs ahead of schedule to beat lower
prices, which could result in a temporary gap in supplies later,
another trader said.
The cutout may receive help from winter seasonal ham demand
and shoppers possibly shifting from high-priced beef to
relatively low-cost pork, he said.
U.S. government data showed Thursday morning's wholesale
pork price, or cutout, up 69 cents per cwt from Wednesday to
$101.85.
(Editing by G Crosse)